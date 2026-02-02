Russia again attacked a coal enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region: administrative buildings damaged
Kyiv • UNN
Russia attacked a DTEK coal enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region for the second time in a day, damaging administrative buildings. Earlier, 12 miners were killed and 16 injured.
Russia attacked a DTEK coal enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region for the second time in a day, administrative buildings of the enterprise were damaged, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.
Details
According to the company, as a result of the second attack, administrative buildings of the coal enterprise were damaged.
Earlier, on the afternoon of February 1, Russia attacked a miners' bus, killing 12 people. Another 16 were injured, 9 of them seriously.
12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with miners01.02.26, 22:52 • 10950 views
February 2 has been declared a Day of Mourning for the deceased DTEK miners.