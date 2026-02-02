$42.810.04
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 23165 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
February 1, 12:14 PM • 50804 views
Moscow court has in absentia arrested Ukrainian Navy Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa: what he was accused of
February 1, 11:56 AM • 68294 views
Peak of cold in Ukraine: meteorologist named dates for weakening of frostsPhoto
February 1, 11:12 AM • 46959 views
Zelenskyy: "The next trilateral talks will take place on February 4 and 5 in Abu Dhabi"
Exclusive
February 1, 10:11 AM • 48271 views
A period of great transformation and emotional intensity: astrological forecast for February 2–8
February 1, 06:56 AM • 34969 views
Boomers, Zoomers, and Millennials: Who are they and why are we divided into generations?
January 31, 05:53 PM • 51579 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
January 31, 05:28 PM • 65068 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
January 31, 04:54 PM • 40594 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
Russia again attacked a coal enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region: administrative buildings damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Russia attacked a DTEK coal enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region for the second time in a day, damaging administrative buildings. Earlier, 12 miners were killed and 16 injured.

Russia again attacked a coal enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region: administrative buildings damaged

Russia attacked a DTEK coal enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region for the second time in a day, administrative buildings of the enterprise were damaged, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

According to the company, as a result of the second attack, administrative buildings of the coal enterprise were damaged.

Earlier, on the afternoon of February 1, Russia attacked a miners' bus, killing 12 people. Another 16 were injured, 9 of them seriously.

12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with miners01.02.26, 22:52 • 10950 views

February 2 has been declared a Day of Mourning for the deceased DTEK miners.

