Russia again attacked a coal enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region: administrative buildings damaged

Russia attacked a DTEK coal enterprise in Dnipropetrovsk region for the second time in a day, administrative buildings of the enterprise were damaged, UNN reports with reference to DTEK.

Details

According to the company, as a result of the second attack, administrative buildings of the coal enterprise were damaged.

Earlier, on the afternoon of February 1, Russia attacked a miners' bus, killing 12 people. Another 16 were injured, 9 of them seriously.

12 people killed, 16 more wounded: National Police clarify data after Russian attack on bus with miners

February 2 has been declared a Day of Mourning for the deceased DTEK miners.