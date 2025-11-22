Rumors spread online about Gmail being used for AI training: Google denies

Google has denied viral reports that the content of Gmail emails is allegedly being used to train artificial intelligence models. The company emphasizes that the policy has not changed, and "smart features" are not related to data transfer for AI. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Verge.

Details

Recently, posts have been circulating on social media claiming that Google has changed its policy and is using Gmail emails and attachments to train artificial intelligence. Authors advise disabling "smart features" to avoid data collection.

However, company spokeswoman Jenny Thomson told The Verge that these messages are "misleading." She said Google "hasn't changed anyone's settings" and "doesn't use your Gmail content to train our Gemini AI model." The company also stressed that Smart Features have been around for many years and are not related to AI training.

In January, Google updated its personalization settings, allowing users to disable smart features separately for Gmail, Google Workspace, and other services, including Maps and Wallet.

Enabled Smart Features provide automatic order tracking, adding tickets to the calendar, and spell checking. In Workspace, users agree to allow the service to use content and activity within Workspace to personalize the experience. At the same time, Google emphasizes that this does not mean that emails are used to train artificial intelligence.

Some users report that their disabled settings have been reactivated, so Google recommends checking the parameters from time to time.

