Rubio: US is running out of options for sanctions against Russia

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:46 AM • 3578 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 5258 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 4476 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 47527 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 74691 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 70212 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 71979 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 63517 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 58817 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 64054 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine is ready to fight for another three years, but Putin will not be able to withstand that long - SikorskiNovember 12, 09:59 PM • 11367 views
Zelenskyy spoke with US senators: what was discussedPhotoNovember 12, 10:22 PM • 11728 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdown02:05 AM • 15982 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideo02:38 AM • 12112 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to Ukraine03:24 AM • 15936 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 72057 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 90274 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 60030 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 69609 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 136418 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 36892 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 37703 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 28670 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 67641 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 67689 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Starlink
Bild

Rubio: US is running out of options for sanctions against Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 274 views

According to Rubio, the US has already imposed sanctions against major Russian oil companies, and there are few significant new restrictions left.

Rubio: US is running out of options for sanctions against Russia

The US is running out of options for new sanctions against Russia, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada, writes UNN.

Well, there's not much left in terms of sanctions on our side. I mean, we hit their big oil companies, which everyone asked for. Obviously, they need to be implemented, and it will take some time before you start to feel it. But I mean, I don't know what else needs to be done. I mean, we're running out of things to sanction in that regard.

- said Rubio when asked about sanctions against Russia.

When asked about the shadow fleet, Rubio indicated that "the shadow fleet is an enforcement mechanism, and obviously, sanctions must be applied." "We are also interested in their application, but it is more a matter of enforcement." "And the issue of the shadow fleet arose because I think there are things that Europeans can do regarding shadow fleets, as many of these activities take place in areas much closer to them," he pointed out.

"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companies23.10.25, 00:40 • 17547 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio