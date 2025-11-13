Rubio: US is running out of options for sanctions against Russia

The US is running out of options for new sanctions against Russia, said US Secretary of State Marco Rubio after a meeting of G7 foreign ministers in Canada, writes UNN.

Well, there's not much left in terms of sanctions on our side. I mean, we hit their big oil companies, which everyone asked for. Obviously, they need to be implemented, and it will take some time before you start to feel it. But I mean, I don't know what else needs to be done. I mean, we're running out of things to sanction in that regard. - said Rubio when asked about sanctions against Russia.

When asked about the shadow fleet, Rubio indicated that "the shadow fleet is an enforcement mechanism, and obviously, sanctions must be applied." "We are also interested in their application, but it is more a matter of enforcement." "And the issue of the shadow fleet arose because I think there are things that Europeans can do regarding shadow fleets, as many of these activities take place in areas much closer to them," he pointed out.

"Rosneft" and "Lukoil": US imposed sanctions against two largest Russian oil companies