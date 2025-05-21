Rubio recognized Russia as an aggressor state, but did not call Putin a war criminal
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Rubio confirmed Russia's aggression in Ukraine, but did not call Putin a war criminal. According to him, the main thing now is to end the war.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio failed to call Russian dictator Vladimir Putin a war criminal, but he acknowledged Russia as an aggressor state. Rubio made the corresponding statement at a hearing in the House Foreign Affairs Committee, UNN writes.
Details
"Yes, Russia invaded Ukraine," the Secretary of State briefly answered a question from Congressman Bill Keating as to whether Russia is an aggressor in the war against Ukraine.
Keating then asked the head of the State Department whether Rubio considers Putin a war criminal, to which the Secretary of State did not give a clear answer.
"I think we can look at certain events there and confidently call them war crimes, but our goal is to end the war," Rubio said evasively.
He reiterated that the war cannot be ended without negotiations with Putin.
"War crimes have undoubtedly been committed. And who is responsible for this - there will be a time and place for this responsibility. But now the task is to end the war," the Secretary of State said.
Addendum
Rubio said that Russia will present its ceasefire terms. Then, for the United States, "the Kremlin's position will become clearer and there will be an opportunity for broader negotiations.
According to Rubio, the United States has not stopped supplying weapons to Ukraine, but there is no talk of forming new aid packages now.