Rubio believes that today's negotiations in Jeddah will be "good" - BBC
Kyiv • UNN
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects a positive outcome from the negotiations with Ukraine. The parties will discuss a possible ceasefire and security guarantees for Ukraine.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio believes that today's negotiations in Jeddah will be "good," as he stated on BBC, reports UNN.
Details
Rubio answered questions live on BBC Breakfast about what he expects from today's negotiations with Ukraine as he was heading to the meeting. "[It] will be good," he replied.
As the publication notes, "what the Americans want from this is a sign that - from their point of view - the Ukrainians are now committed to the process that President Trump wants to implement – essentially, a quick ceasefire between Ukrainians and Russians." "Ukrainians are most afraid that this will happen without security guarantees that would effectively control this ceasefire," the publication writes.
This question, as indicated, was posed to the head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak before he entered. He said that "they will continue to seek this security guarantee," but he added that "today is more about a constructive process on how to move towards a ceasefire," the publication writes.
Supplement
In Jeddah, on March 11, a high-level meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the U.S. is taking place. The parties are discussing the path to peace and bilateral relations between the countries.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that at the negotiations with the U.S. in Saudi Arabia, Ukraine will have a clear focus on constructiveness, and "we hope to discuss and agree on the necessary decisions and steps."
The head of the U.S. delegation, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated before the negotiations that during the talks in Saudi Arabia, America wants to hear from Ukraine what concessions it can make for the sake of peace.