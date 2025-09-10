RSE ramps up production: Czech-Ukrainian company produces up to 30 cogeneration modules monthly

$41.120.13
48.290.09
ukenru
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 2256 views
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
08:44 AM • 13519 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 17142 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
07:09 AM • 15857 views
"No grounds for panic" - Tusk on Russian drones in Poland
06:41 AM • 22896 views
Russian drone crashed into a residential building in Poland: roof and car damaged, residents alarmed
06:30 AM • 18168 views
Over 400 enemy targets eliminated by Ukrainian air defense
September 10, 01:02 AM • 44437 views
US Department of Justice seeks death penalty for Ukrainian woman's killer
September 9, 07:32 PM • 88458 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 9, 04:05 PM • 74190 views
Ukraine needs 10 more Patriot systems, and it's urgent - Shmyhal
Exclusive
September 9, 03:59 PM • 83617 views
Decision to transfer control over Mi-8MTV helicopter documentation may have criminal consequences – expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
4m/s
46%
756mm
Popular news
Poland confirmed that Russian drones entered its territory: three voivodeships are under threatPhotoSeptember 10, 02:37 AM • 24785 views
Large-scale alarm in Ukraine: Russia launched cruise missilesSeptember 10, 03:12 AM • 51944 views
In Zhytomyr region, after a massive Russian attack, there is one dead and one wounded05:17 AM • 16179 views
First of the downed Russian UAVs that violated the country's airspace found in PolandPhoto06:04 AM • 22138 views
Trump was asked about Russian drones over Poland: he answered with one wordVideo07:17 AM • 15198 views
Publications
Accessibility Strategy: How Pharmacy Private Labels Reduce Drug Prices and Develop the Market
Exclusive
10:41 AM • 2222 views
"They just pulled the plug on us": Concordia co-founder Yulia Sosedka told how the National Bank decided to withdraw the bank from the market09:29 AM • 6300 views
World leaders reacted harshly to the Russian drone attack on Ukraine and the violation of Polish airspaceVideo08:44 AM • 13487 views
Russian drones crossed the Polish border: expert predicts a new wave of IPSO from Russia
Exclusive
08:33 AM • 17114 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Zinchenko's handball prevented Ukraine from beating AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 9, 07:32 PM • 88441 views
Actual people
Donald Tusk
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Sosedka
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhotoSeptember 9, 07:45 AM • 58018 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 53405 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 50626 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 119525 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 74613 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Kh-101
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

RSE ramps up production: Czech-Ukrainian company produces up to 30 cogeneration modules monthly

Kyiv • UNN

 • 174 views

The Czech-Ukrainian company RSE, founded by Ukrainian engineers in 2023, is increasing its production capacity and has already reached a pace of producing 24–30 cogeneration modules monthly.

RSE ramps up production: Czech-Ukrainian company produces up to 30 cogeneration modules monthly

The plant is located in Brno, and about 40% of components are manufactured directly there, which allows the company to reduce dependence on suppliers and accelerate production.

According to the company's founder, Andriy Grinenko, it was the strategy of proactive procurement and the localization of part of the production in the Czech Republic that enabled RSE to overtake large European manufacturers. "European companies were overloaded with orders from international funds and donors, while we were able to organize the process so that the client received equipment in the shortest possible time," he explains.

RSE's key advantage is installation speed. While for most manufacturers, installing a cogeneration module takes months, RSE installs 4.5 MW equipment in just 12 days. This became critical for Ukrainian companies during attacks on energy infrastructure, when the speed of deploying autonomous systems often meant saving production or an entire city.

Among RSE's clients are "Epicenter", "Farmak", MHP, UPG, "Ukrzaliznytsia", Kharkiv Metro, and over 150 enterprises. The use of cogeneration modules allows them to save 35–40% of electricity purchase costs, and the ability to operate both on-grid and autonomously has become a guarantee of stability even in the most difficult periods.

The company was created after the war destroyed several facilities of "Clear Energy" — Grinenko's previous business. "When the centralized system began to fail, we realized that Ukraine needed a new generation of equipment: mobile, flexible, protected from the risks of a large network," he says.

Today, RSE not only serves Ukrainian clients but is also actively entering foreign markets. According to the company's plans, by the end of 2025, about 300 cogeneration modules with a total capacity of up to 950 MW will be installed, of which 600 MW will be in Ukraine.

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyTechnologies
Electricity
Ukrainian Railways
PrJSC MHP
Czech Republic
Ukraine