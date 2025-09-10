RSE ramps up production: Czech-Ukrainian company produces up to 30 cogeneration modules monthly

The plant is located in Brno, and about 40% of components are manufactured directly there, which allows the company to reduce dependence on suppliers and accelerate production.

According to the company's founder, Andriy Grinenko, it was the strategy of proactive procurement and the localization of part of the production in the Czech Republic that enabled RSE to overtake large European manufacturers. "European companies were overloaded with orders from international funds and donors, while we were able to organize the process so that the client received equipment in the shortest possible time," he explains.

RSE's key advantage is installation speed. While for most manufacturers, installing a cogeneration module takes months, RSE installs 4.5 MW equipment in just 12 days. This became critical for Ukrainian companies during attacks on energy infrastructure, when the speed of deploying autonomous systems often meant saving production or an entire city.

Among RSE's clients are "Epicenter", "Farmak", MHP, UPG, "Ukrzaliznytsia", Kharkiv Metro, and over 150 enterprises. The use of cogeneration modules allows them to save 35–40% of electricity purchase costs, and the ability to operate both on-grid and autonomously has become a guarantee of stability even in the most difficult periods.

The company was created after the war destroyed several facilities of "Clear Energy" — Grinenko's previous business. "When the centralized system began to fail, we realized that Ukraine needed a new generation of equipment: mobile, flexible, protected from the risks of a large network," he says.

Today, RSE not only serves Ukrainian clients but is also actively entering foreign markets. According to the company's plans, by the end of 2025, about 300 cogeneration modules with a total capacity of up to 950 MW will be installed, of which 600 MW will be in Ukraine.