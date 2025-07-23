Rostov Oblast of the Russian Federation under attack: explosions and fires in cities

On the night of Wednesday, July 23, the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by drones. This was reported by UNN with reference to local publics.

Details

It is noted that a series of explosions occurred in Rostov-on-Don and Taganrog.

In addition, the city of Novocherkassk was attacked. Fires broke out there, and the Rostelecom building was damaged.

The head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, Andriy Kovalenko, confirmed information about the explosions in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation.

Russians in Rostov region had a difficult evening and night - Kovalenko wrote in a post accompanying the relevant video.

Recall

On the evening of July 21, the Millerovo military airfield in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was attacked by UAVs. Flashes and a fire were recorded, and 12 drones were allegedly shot down by air defense.

