Romania supports Ukraine's accession to the EU and the development of joint projects - Nicușor Dan

Romania supports Ukraine's integration into the European Union and plans to develop joint projects in infrastructure and energy. This was stated by Romanian President Nicușor Dan during a conversation with journalists alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to him, during the negotiations, the parties discussed the development of transport and economic ties between the two countries.

We also talked about the connection between our countries and about joint projects in this area, also for the benefit, including economic, of the citizens of our states - Dan noted.

Separately, the leaders discussed cooperation in the energy sector.

We talked about joint projects in the energy sector, and one of the signed documents concerns precisely the partnership between us in the energy sector - said the President of Romania.

He also confirmed Romania's support for Ukraine's European course.

We talked about Ukraine's integration into the European Union, and I confirmed Romania's support in this process - Dan emphasized.

Special attention during the negotiations was paid to the issue of the Romanian national minority in Ukraine.

I received assurances regarding the continuation of schools in Romanian and regarding the rest of the rights that the Romanian minority has in accordance with international law - summarized the President of Romania.

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a visit to the Romanian capital Bucharest for a meeting with his Romanian counterpart, a visit to the F-16 pilot training center is also expected.