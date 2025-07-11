Rockfall occurred at the "Almazna" mine in Dobropillia, a miner died

$41.820.05
48.980.13
ukenru
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 16012 views
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28593 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
12:36 PM • 42710 views
Russia intends to enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast 10 km deep - Budanov
Exclusive
11:30 AM • 37677 views
Ten children poisoned after visiting water park in Zakarpattia – police
Exclusive
July 11, 09:10 AM • 47304 views
Attack on a doctor in Zaporizhzhia: details of the incident in the hospital emerged
Exclusive
July 11, 08:32 AM • 53223 views
TRC will analyze the work of NABU and SAP - Vlasenko
Exclusive
July 11, 07:47 AM • 52171 views
For over a day, Kyiv has been searching for the killer of an SBU colonel: what is known
Exclusive
July 11, 06:48 AM • 46574 views
Aviation enterprises should be included in Defence City, criteria need to be softened - Hudymenko
Exclusive
July 11, 06:21 AM • 36981 views
Streetlights were turned on in Kyiv in the middle of the day: Kyiv City State Administration explained the reason
Exclusive
July 11, 05:21 AM • 27707 views
How to help a child develop emotional resilience: advice from a psychologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
37%
748mm
Popular news
Trump revealed a scheme for supplying weapons to Ukraine through NATOJuly 11, 06:05 AM • 30406 views
Ex-minister Kubrakov's home searched - sourceJuly 11, 07:56 AM • 65661 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62709 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37570 views
In Kharkiv, a secret weapons cache, set up by Russian special services for saboteurs, was uncovered12:24 PM • 14669 views
Publications
Responsibility "for that guy": should a company be liable for the actions of its counterparty?
Exclusive
02:42 PM • 16013 views
Money without a quest: how SEPA can change the life of Ukrainian business and whether it will affect the euro exchange rate
Exclusive
02:05 PM • 28594 views
Delaying can be tantamount to sabotage: when ARMA finally chooses a manager for Gulliver shopping mallJuly 11, 05:00 AM • 108058 views
Car for almost 3 million: will the head of ARMA Duma explain who and why approved this “luxury” purchaseJuly 10, 03:21 PM • 132580 views
Fulfilled a contract - responsible for the counterparty? Experts draw attention to gaps in approaches to the responsibility of customers in economic relations
Exclusive
July 10, 02:43 PM • 168411 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Oleh Syniehubov
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Italy
Kharkiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Fantastic Four" remake focuses on family and unity, explains Pedro Pascal03:30 PM • 2476 views
Chris Brown pleads not guilty to new charges in London assault case12:06 PM • 37774 views
Armani announced his return after health issuesJuly 11, 09:16 AM • 62901 views
Brad Pitt sued Angelina Jolie over winery saleJuly 10, 05:43 PM • 52170 views
Kate Middleton spotted in a tiara for the first time in almost 2 yearsJuly 9, 08:49 AM • 192884 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Shahed-136
The New York Times
El País
Lancet (loitering munition)

Rockfall occurred at the "Almazna" mine in Dobropillia, a miner died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 324 views

A rockfall occurred at the "Almazna" mine of SE "Dobropilliavuhillia-Vydobutok" in Donetsk Oblast, resulting in the death of a mining foreman born in 1978. At the time of the collapse, 134 miners were in the face, 26 of them in the emergency section.

Rockfall occurred at the "Almazna" mine in Dobropillia, a miner died

A rockfall occurred at the "Almazna" mine of the "Dobropillyavuhillya-vydobutok" state enterprise, located in the Donetsk region, killing a miner. This was reported on Facebook by Mykhailo Volynets, head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Volynets noted, the deceased was a mining foreman of the underground section, born in 1978.

Around 11 o'clock, the mine dispatcher called mine rescuers due to a collapse in the third northern longwall at a depth of 550 meters. At the time of the collapse, 134 miners were in the face, 26 of them were in the emergency section

– Volynets wrote.

He added that in recent days, Russians have been deliberately attacking energy infrastructure facilities, as well as mining enterprises in the Donetsk region. In particular, the Dobropillya community is constantly under shelling.

Additionally

The "Almazna" mine is located in the city of Dobropillya and is part of the State Holding Company "Dobropillyavuhillya". This mine has existed since 1892: it employs from 2520 to 3500 people, who extract 2500-2700 tons of coal per day.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian occupiers deliberately attacked a garbage truck in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Donetsk Oblast
Konstantinovka
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9