Rockfall occurred at the "Almazna" mine in Dobropillia, a miner died

A rockfall occurred at the "Almazna" mine of the "Dobropillyavuhillya-vydobutok" state enterprise, located in the Donetsk region, killing a miner. This was reported on Facebook by Mykhailo Volynets, head of the Confederation of Free Trade Unions of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

As Volynets noted, the deceased was a mining foreman of the underground section, born in 1978.

Around 11 o'clock, the mine dispatcher called mine rescuers due to a collapse in the third northern longwall at a depth of 550 meters. At the time of the collapse, 134 miners were in the face, 26 of them were in the emergency section – Volynets wrote.

He added that in recent days, Russians have been deliberately attacking energy infrastructure facilities, as well as mining enterprises in the Donetsk region. In particular, the Dobropillya community is constantly under shelling.

Additionally

The "Almazna" mine is located in the city of Dobropillya and is part of the State Holding Company "Dobropillyavuhillya". This mine has existed since 1892: it employs from 2520 to 3500 people, who extract 2500-2700 tons of coal per day.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that Russian occupiers deliberately attacked a garbage truck in Kostiantynivka, Donetsk region.