Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Men under 25 traveling abroad: what is proposed in the bill has become known
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
SBU and SSO congratulated Russians on Ukraine's Independence Day: drones hit gas processing complex in Ust-LugaVideo
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holidayVideo
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025Photo
Israel launched massive airstrikes on Yemen after Houthi missile attackVideoAugust 25, 02:25 AM • 28139 views
Enemy losses: The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated 870 soldiers and 48 artillery systems in one dayAugust 25, 04:31 AM • 26455 views
"We are trying to end the war": Vance on Russian strike on American plant in MukachevoAugust 25, 06:04 AM • 27928 views
5 proceedings opened after arson and knife attack in Dnipropetrovsk region, where the attacker was shot deadAugust 25, 06:05 AM • 11452 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto06:33 AM • 31904 views
Road accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway: traffic partially complicated, there are casualties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 266 views

On the 24th km of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway, near Hlevakha, a road accident with casualties occurred. The outermost right lane was occupied, traffic is partially complicated.

Road accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway: traffic partially complicated, there are casualties

On Monday, August 25, a road accident occurred on the highway between Kyiv and Odesa – according to preliminary data, there are casualties. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.

Details

It happened at the 24 km mark of the M-05 Kyiv - Odesa highway, near the village of Hlevakha. As a result of the accident, traffic was partially complicated: the far right lane was occupied. All circumstances of the incident are being established.

A corresponding video appeared online.

Dear road users, please be understanding of temporary inconveniences, plan your routes in advance, taking into account the restrictions. Strictly adhere to traffic rules

- the police statement reads.

Recall

On Saturday, August 23, a road accident involving a shuttle bus and a regular bus occurred on Olena Teliha Street in Kyiv. Two people were injured: the shuttle bus driver and a passenger.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyEventsKyiv regionAuto
National Police of Ukraine
Chevrolet Aveo
Odesa
Kyiv