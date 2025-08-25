Road accident on Kyiv-Odesa highway: traffic partially complicated, there are casualties
Kyiv • UNN
On the 24th km of the M-05 Kyiv-Odesa highway, near Hlevakha, a road accident with casualties occurred. The outermost right lane was occupied, traffic is partially complicated.
On Monday, August 25, a road accident occurred on the highway between Kyiv and Odesa – according to preliminary data, there are casualties. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, as conveyed by UNN.
Details
It happened at the 24 km mark of the M-05 Kyiv - Odesa highway, near the village of Hlevakha. As a result of the accident, traffic was partially complicated: the far right lane was occupied. All circumstances of the incident are being established.
A corresponding video appeared online.
Dear road users, please be understanding of temporary inconveniences, plan your routes in advance, taking into account the restrictions. Strictly adhere to traffic rules
