RMA air defense units operate in Sumy region

Air defense units are conducting anti-aircraft battles in Sumy region, the Sumy RMA reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The enemy continues to use attack drones! Currently, air defense units of Sumy region are engaged in anti-aircraft battles. Do not ignore the safety rules, stay in shelters," the Sumy RMA reported on Telegram.

According to the latest updates from the Ukrainian Air Force, enemy drones have been spotted:

Several UAVs in the Sumy region near the city of Sumy are constantly changing course.

UAV in Kyiv region near Fastiv, heading north.

UAV in Dnipropetrovs'k region near Synelnykove, heading southeast.

The Ukrainian Air Force also warned of the threat of enemy attack UAVs in Zaporizhzhia region.

60 out of 93 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine