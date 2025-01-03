60 out of 93 enemy drones shot down over Ukraine

At night, Russia attacked Ukraine with 93 drones, destroying 60 enemy drones, the Ukrainian Air Force reported on Friday, UNN reports.

Details

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, on the night of January 3 (from 21.00 on January 2), the enemy attacked with 93 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitator drones from the directions of Bryansk, Millerovo, Orel - Russian Federation.

The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Air Force and Defense Forces.

As of 09:00, 60 Shahed and other types of attack UAVs were confirmed downed in Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Donetsk, and Dnipro regions. Due to the active counteraction of the Defense Forces, 26 enemy imitator UAVs were lost locally (without negative consequences), one was shot down in the air - the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported on social media.

As a result of the Russian drone attack, several strike UAVs were reportedly hit by private businesses and apartment buildings in Donetsk and Chernihiv regions. The downed "shahids" also caused damage in the Kyiv region: private houses and cars were damaged in several districts. Unfortunately, there is a dead and injured person, the Armed Forces noted.

