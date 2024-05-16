ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78802 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106832 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149720 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153826 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250163 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174113 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165377 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148320 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225813 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113056 views

Rheinmetall announces joint venture in Ukraine in the field of air defense

Rheinmetall announces joint venture in Ukraine in the field of air defense

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21423 views

Rheinmetall plans to set up a joint venture in Ukraine in the field of air defense systems within a few years, although it may take 1-2 years before production begins.

The German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to set up another air defense system manufacturing facility in Ukraine within a few years. This was announced by its CEO Armin Papperger at the annual general meeting. UNN writes with reference to the German information portal German Aid to Ukraine (GAU).

Details

At the annual general meeting, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced plans to establish a joint venture with Ukraine in the air defense sector.

It is noted that it will take some time before the full launch:

A note on the planned joint venture: however, it will likely take at least a year or two before production begins and all preliminary steps, such as signing a memorandum of understanding and establishing a joint venture, are taken. No further details were provided. 

- GAU informs.

At the same time, it became known that 40 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine from May to September 2024.

Recall

In 2024, Ukraine will receive a batch of artillery ammunition with a range of up to 100 kilometers from the German arms company Rheinmetall.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

WarEconomy
reinmetallRheinmetal
marder-infantry-fighting-vehicleMarder (infantry fighting vehicle)
ukraineUkraine

