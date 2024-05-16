Rheinmetall announces joint venture in Ukraine in the field of air defense

The German defense concern Rheinmetall plans to set up another air defense system manufacturing facility in Ukraine within a few years. This was announced by its CEO Armin Papperger at the annual general meeting. UNN writes with reference to the German information portal German Aid to Ukraine (GAU).

Details

At the annual general meeting, Rheinmetall CEO Armin Papperger announced plans to establish a joint venture with Ukraine in the air defense sector.

It is noted that it will take some time before the full launch:

A note on the planned joint venture: however, it will likely take at least a year or two before production begins and all preliminary steps, such as signing a memorandum of understanding and establishing a joint venture, are taken. No further details were provided. - GAU informs.

At the same time, it became known that 40 Marder 1A3 infantry fighting vehicles will be delivered to Ukraine from May to September 2024.

Recall

In 2024, Ukraine will receive a batch of artillery ammunition with a range of up to 100 kilometers from the German arms company Rheinmetall.