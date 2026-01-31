"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced a round of negotiations with the Russian delegation dedicated to finding ways for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. The meeting took place in Florida, and the Russian delegation was led by Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Key figures of the Trump administration participated in the negotiations from the American side: Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, as well as the American president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior White House advisor Josh Groenbaum.

The Russian side was represented by Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Witkoff described the meeting as "productive and constructive," noting that the parties are working to implement President Trump's initiatives to end the conflict.

We are encouraged by this meeting and by Russia's work to ensure peace in Ukraine. We are grateful to President Trump for his decisive leadership in seeking lasting peace - Witkoff wrote on the social network X.

These negotiations are part of a broader diplomatic strategy of the White House, which intensified in early 2026. At the same time, the details of the discussed terms and the position of the Ukrainian side regarding this particular meeting have not yet been officially disclosed.

