"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA

$42.850.00
51.240.00
ukenru
05:53 PM • 366 views
Power supply restored in all regions of Ukraine: regions returning to scheduled outages – Shmyhal
05:28 PM • 1762 views
"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USAPhoto
Exclusive
04:54 PM • 3450 views
Due to a blackout in Moldova, traffic was temporarily stopped at the border with Ukraine: what happened in Palanca
03:43 PM • 6000 views
Without a personal meeting with Putin, it is impossible to resolve territorial issues - Zelenskyy
02:50 PM • 7642 views
Traffic of vehicles and goods at the border between Ukraine and Moldova fully restored
02:25 PM • 7582 views
Ukraine strengthens digital coordination of evacuation: new system will track a person's journey
01:12 PM • 7462 views
Putin's war budget is bursting at the seams amid renewed peace talks - Bloomberg
12:33 PM • 4658 views
"Ukrzaliznytsia" changes routes in three regions and transfers passengers to buses due to the threat of shelling
January 31, 11:48 AM • 10490 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
January 31, 10:30 AM • 17542 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
3.8m/s
70%
749mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideoJanuary 31, 08:22 AM • 15265 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 14853 views
Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operationJanuary 31, 11:24 AM • 8192 views
Occupiers' morale relies on opioids: GUR released new interceptsVideo01:23 PM • 4828 views
Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representativesVideo01:52 PM • 7904 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
January 31, 10:00 AM • 25322 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 54801 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 36374 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 41111 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 44301 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Scott Bessent
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Traitor singer Yolka renounced Ukrainian citizenship and received a Russian passport04:40 PM • 1696 views
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideoJanuary 31, 09:00 AM • 14897 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 20933 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 21952 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 20869 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Film
Series

"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1766 views

US Special Envoy Steve Vitkoff met with Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev in Florida to discuss a peaceful settlement in Ukraine. Vitkoff called the meeting productive, noting that Russia is working to ensure peace.

"RF is working to ensure peace in Ukraine": Vitkoff spoke about meeting with Putin's envoy Dmitriev in the USA

US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced a round of negotiations with the Russian delegation dedicated to finding ways for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine. The meeting took place in Florida, and the Russian delegation was led by Putin's envoy Kirill Dmitriev. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Key figures of the Trump administration participated in the negotiations from the American side: Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, as well as the American president's son-in-law Jared Kushner and senior White House advisor Josh Groenbaum.

The Russian side was represented by Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev. Witkoff described the meeting as "productive and constructive," noting that the parties are working to implement President Trump's initiatives to end the conflict.

We are encouraged by this meeting and by Russia's work to ensure peace in Ukraine. We are grateful to President Trump for his decisive leadership in seeking lasting peace

- Witkoff wrote on the social network X.

These negotiations are part of a broader diplomatic strategy of the White House, which intensified in early 2026. At the same time, the details of the discussed terms and the position of the Ukrainian side regarding this particular meeting have not yet been officially disclosed.

Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representatives31.01.26, 15:52 • 7948 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Steve Witkoff
Scott Bessent
White House
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Florida