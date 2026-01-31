Special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, has arrived in the United States. According to Russian media reports, Dmitriev has already left for negotiations with the US delegation, UNN reports.

Details

Putin's special envoy published a picture of a map showing a plane approaching Miami.

Later, Russian media reported that Dmitriev had gone to Miami for negotiations with the American delegation.

Putin's special envoy left for the meeting at 8 a.m. local time.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will tentatively take place on Sunday, February 1.

In turn, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia. The US may be present, but it will not be Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner.