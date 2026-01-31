Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representatives

$42.850.00
51.240.00
uken
11:48 AM • 4268 views
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 10998 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 12322 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 11957 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15500 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 10175 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 24206 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 43324 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 48015 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 29191 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
4.3m/s
74%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
One of Russia's largest banks predicts Russia's 'stash' will run out within a yearJanuary 31, 04:21 AM • 13538 views
Uzhhorod City Council deputy concealed assets worth UAH 13.8 million - prosecutor's officeVideoJanuary 31, 05:18 AM • 17056 views
Following in the footsteps of the Nazis: Russian State Duma deputies demand a strike on Ukraine with 'retaliation weapons'January 31, 06:30 AM • 20244 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 11972 views
Bad weather left over 600 towns and villages without electricity: situation by regionsPhotoVideo08:22 AM • 8988 views
Publications
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 15504 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 48019 views
"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for healthPhotoJanuary 30, 04:26 PM • 30811 views
American Chamber of Commerce: Business must be able to shape the futureJanuary 30, 01:45 PM • 35522 views
Mistakes of the past. How the previous leadership of the State Aviation Administration destroyed the regulator's reputationJanuary 30, 12:58 PM • 38799 views
Actual people
Denys Shmyhal
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Moldova
Romania
Kharkiv Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Actor Gene Hackman's estate put up for sale almost a year after his deathVideo09:00 AM • 6166 views
Cyberattacks hit dating app owners Bumble, Badoo, and TinderJanuary 31, 07:38 AM • 11972 views
Sharon Stone stated that she communicates with spirits from the afterlife and confirmed her participation in Euphoria 3January 30, 06:42 PM • 18301 views
Five long-awaited movie premieres in February: what's worth seeing on the big screenVideoJanuary 30, 06:12 PM • 17763 views
Creating a Cossack image for Usyk and collaboration with Lina Kostenko: what designer Hasanova revealed in a new interviewPhotoJanuary 30, 05:25 PM • 17871 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The New York Times
Gold

Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representatives

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14 views

Kirill Dmitriev, Putin's special envoy, arrived in Miami for negotiations with the American delegation. The meeting began at 8 AM local time.

Putin's special envoy arrived in Miami and has already left for negotiations with Trump's representatives

Special representative of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Kirill Dmitriev, has arrived in the United States. According to Russian media reports, Dmitriev has already left for negotiations with the US delegation, UNN reports.

Details

Putin's special envoy published a picture of a map showing a plane approaching Miami.

Later, Russian media reported that Dmitriev had gone to Miami for negotiations with the American delegation.

Putin's special envoy left for the meeting at 8 a.m. local time.

Putin's special envoy to meet with Trump's representatives in Miami tomorrow - Media30.01.26, 21:20 • 6332 views

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the next trilateral meeting of the teams of Ukraine, the USA, and Russia will tentatively take place on Sunday, February 1.

Russia confirms continuation of negotiations in Abu Dhabi on February 1: no details on documents commented28.01.26, 16:10 • 3038 views

In turn, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that the next round of negotiations will be held in a bilateral format - between Ukraine and Russia. The US may be present, but it will not be Steve Witkoff or Jared Kushner.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
War in Ukraine
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine