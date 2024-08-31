Reuters: X blocked in Brazil

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 125128 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 129703 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 212900 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 161022 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 157415 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 144939 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 206219 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112611 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 193952 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105198 views

Popular news
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 98709 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 73800 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 105010 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 101805 views
russia demonstrates deepening relations with american adversaries - ISW

March 1, 04:55 AM • 60051 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 212900 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 206219 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 193952 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 220411 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 208198 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

11:06 AM • 35611 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 49543 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 153510 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 152572 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 156541 views
Actual
Reuters: X blocked in Brazil

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 21457 views

Brazilian regulator suspends access to X due to Musk's conflict with a Supreme Court judge. X did not appoint a legal representative in Brazil, which led to the blocking of the platform and the possible loss of an important market.

Brazil's telecommunications regulator on Friday announced the suspension of access to Elon Musk's social network X in response to a court ruling related to a months-long conflict between Musk and Brazilian Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes. Reuters writes about it, reports UNN

Details

Social network X missed a Thursday night deadline to appoint its legal representative in Brazil, causing the platform to be blocked. Musk said that the judge was trying to impose unreasonable censorship, while Moraes insisted that hate speech on social media should be regulated.

“They are shutting down the main source of truth in Brazil,” Musk wrote in X on Friday.

The court's decision could lead to X losing one of its largest and most important markets amid Musk's difficulties in generating advertising revenue on the platform. As of late Friday evening, X remained available in Brazil, although some users reported blocked access to the platform. The country's three largest telecommunications operators announced that they would start blocking access from midnight (0300 GMT on Saturday), according to local news portal UOL.

The conflict has also led to the blocking of bank accounts of Starlink, a satellite Internet provider in Brazil, which is a division of SpaceX under the leadership of Musk. Judge Moraes ruled that X, formerly Twitter, will be suspended in Brazil until all related court orders are fulfilled, including the payment of fines of more than $3 million and the appointment of a local representative, as required by Brazilian law.

Moraes also instructed telecommunications regulator Anatel to implement the blocking decision. The agency told Reuters that it was working on implementing the decision, but did not specify a time frame.

To effectively block X in Brazil, telecommunications companies must stop transmitting network traffic and also prevent users from accessing the platform through virtual private networks (VPNs). Moraes ruled that those who continue to access X through VPNs will be fined up to 50,000 reais ($9,000) per day.

Initially, tech giants Apple and Google were instructed to remove X from their app stores and implement so-called anti-VPN measures that would make it more difficult to use the X app on devices running iOS and Android operating systems. However, Moraes later reversed this part of the decision, noting that this would not be necessary.

Brazilian court orders suspension of social network X due to non-compliance31.08.24, 00:34 • 25374 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

TechnologiesNews from social networksMultimedia

