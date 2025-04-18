$41.380.17
A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story
05:00 PM • 36242 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 50762 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

April 18, 01:23 PM • 63211 views

Easter 2025: where and when to watch the online broadcast of church services

April 18, 10:59 AM • 68375 views

President Zelenskyy imposes sanctions against Kremlin propagandists and manufacturers of Iskander missiles: who is on the list

Exclusive
April 18, 08:50 AM • 105278 views

The European Business Association calls on the authorities to strengthen the fight against "gray" imports of equipment

Exclusive
April 18, 08:41 AM • 91660 views

The Ombudsman will consider the complaint of the head of the anti-corruption committee against ARMA for concealing information

Exclusive
April 18, 08:05 AM • 155134 views

The Holy Fire: truth or falsehood, where to watch the broadcast

April 18, 07:43 AM • 53932 views

The US is ready to stop trying to make peace between Ukraine and Russia if there is no progress - Rubio

April 18, 05:00 AM • 137743 views

Easter services in Kyiv: where residents of the capital will be able to consecrate Easter bread

April 17, 06:03 PM • 85047 views

Russia's response regarding peace in Ukraine will be this week - Trump

124 battles on the front line per day: General Staff released data on all front directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3150 views

Over the past day, April 18, 124 combat engagements occurred on the front. The greatest enemy activity was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy carried out 46 attacks during the day.

124 battles on the front line per day: General Staff released data on all front directions

Since the beginning of this day, April 18, 124 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy's greatest activity is maintained in the Pokrovsk direction – the Russian armed forces attacked the positions of our defenders 46 times. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the evening summary, according to UNN.

Details

According to operational information as of 22:00 18.04.2025, 124 combat engagements were recorded on the front.

The Russian invaders launched four missile and 75 air strikes, using nine missiles and 124 KABs. In addition, they engaged 1014 kamikaze drones and carried out over 4400 shellings on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

Situation by directions

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Vovchansk and towards Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted nine offensive actions near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 assaults on positions near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Torske. Four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Spirne and Verkhnokamyanske, one battle is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Chasiv Yar, west of Andriivka and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, 21 combat engagements took place today. The enemy attempted to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Leonidivka, Ozarianivka, Dachne, Krymske, and Druzhba; seven more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 46 times in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Andriivka and in the directions of Oleksandropil and Myroliubivka. Our defenders repelled 38 assaults, and eight more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 252 occupiers were neutralized, 124 of whom are irretrievably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, 12 units of automotive equipment, 23 motorcycles, five UAV control points, a mortar, two electronic warfare systems, a satellite communication device, nine UAVs; they also damaged a self-propelled artillery mount, a tank, two guns, two units of automotive equipment, and three motorcycles.

- reported by the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Vilne Pole and towards Otradne, one more attack is ongoing. Zelenyi Pole, Myr, and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft delivered strikes with unguided air missiles on Huliaipole and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Shcherbaky, Stepove and towards Mala Tokmachka, one battle is still ongoing. Novodanylivka, Magdalynivka, and Stepnohirsk came under air strikes.

In the Dnipro direction, the terrorist state delivered an air strike on Mykolaivka.

In the Kursk region, 22 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one battle is still ongoing. The enemy delivered 16 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, carried out 286 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Huliaipole and Dnipro directions, no active enemy offensive actions were recorded.

Recall

There are several entrances to Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, but all of them are controlled by Russian FPV drones. Some quarters of the city are "strewn" with fiber optics. This was stated by the head of the Pokrovsk MVA Serhii Dobriak during a telethon.

Trump named the condition under which the US can withdraw from negotiations on ending the war in Ukraine18.04.25, 19:45 • 8252 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

