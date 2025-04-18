124 battles on the front line per day: General Staff released data on all front directions

Since the beginning of this day, April 18, 124 combat engagements have taken place on the Russian-Ukrainian front. The enemy's greatest activity is maintained in the Pokrovsk direction – the Russian armed forces attacked the positions of our defenders 46 times. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the evening summary, according to UNN.

According to operational information as of 22:00 18.04.2025, 124 combat engagements were recorded on the front.

The Russian invaders launched four missile and 75 air strikes, using nine missiles and 124 KABs. In addition, they engaged 1014 kamikaze drones and carried out over 4400 shellings on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders three times in the area of Vovchansk and towards Mala Shapkivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy conducted nine offensive actions near Zahryzove, Petropavlivka and towards Pishchane and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 12 assaults on positions near the settlements of Hrekivka, Nadiia, Nove, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Yampolivka, Torske. Four more combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy attacked twice in the areas of Spirne and Verkhnokamyanske, one battle is still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day in the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Chasiv Yar, west of Andriivka and towards Stupochky and Bila Hora.

In the Toretsk direction, 21 combat engagements took place today. The enemy attempted to storm the positions of Ukrainian units in the areas of Toretsk, Dyliivka, Leonidivka, Ozarianivka, Dachne, Krymske, and Druzhba; seven more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of this day, the enemy attacked 46 times in the areas of the settlements of Tarasivka, Novotoretske, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Bohdanivka, Sukha Balka, Stara Mykolaivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Andriivka and in the directions of Oleksandropil and Myroliubivka. Our defenders repelled 38 assaults, and eight more combat engagements are still ongoing.

Today in this direction, according to preliminary data, 252 occupiers were neutralized, 124 of whom are irretrievably lost. In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a tank, an armored fighting vehicle, 12 units of automotive equipment, 23 motorcycles, five UAV control points, a mortar, two electronic warfare systems, a satellite communication device, nine UAVs; they also damaged a self-propelled artillery mount, a tank, two guns, two units of automotive equipment, and three motorcycles. - reported by the General Staff of the AFU.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled seven attacks by the invaders in the areas of Kostiantynopil, Vesele, Vilne Pole and towards Otradne, one more attack is ongoing. Zelenyi Pole, Myr, and Novopil were subjected to air strikes.

In the Huliaipole direction, enemy aircraft delivered strikes with unguided air missiles on Huliaipole and Malynivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the area of Shcherbaky, Stepove and towards Mala Tokmachka, one battle is still ongoing. Novodanylivka, Magdalynivka, and Stepnohirsk came under air strikes.

In the Dnipro direction, the terrorist state delivered an air strike on Mykolaivka.

In the Kursk region, 22 combat engagements with Russian invaders took place, one battle is still ongoing. The enemy delivered 16 air strikes, dropped 28 guided bombs, carried out 286 artillery shellings, including six from multiple rocket launch systems.

In the Huliaipole and Dnipro directions, no active enemy offensive actions were recorded.

