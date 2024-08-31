Brazilian court orders suspension of social network X due to non-compliance

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 55226 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 65815 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 37609 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 95384 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 74143 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 202674 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 200456 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 188935 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 215577 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 203544 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 24720 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 150862 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 150060 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 154085 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144976 views
Brazilian court orders suspension of social network X due to non-compliance

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 25376 views

A judge of the Brazilian Supreme Court has ordered the suspension of X's operations due to failure to comply with court orders. The company must appoint a legal representative in the country and pay a fine of $3.28 million.

Brazilian Supreme Court Judge Alexandre de Moraes on Friday ordered the immediate suspension of social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) in the country after the company failed to comply with a court order to appoint a legal representative in Brazil, Reuters reports, UNN reports.

Details [1

The move is the next stage in a long-running dispute between Moraes and Elon Musk, which also included the freezing of the financial accounts of Starlink, a 40%-owned satellite Internet provider in Brazil.

In the ruling, Moraes ordered the complete and immediate suspension of X's operations in Brazil until the company complies with all court requirements, including paying fines of R$18.5 million ($3.28 million) and appointing a legal representative in the country. The telecommunications regulator Anatel is responsible for implementing the decision, which must confirm compliance with the court order within 24 hours.

To prevent the use of VPNs to circumvent the blocking, Moraes said that individuals or companies that try to continue accessing the social network in this way could be fined up to R$50,000 per day.

X had previously expected Moraes to soon issue an order to stop the platform's operation after the court-ordered deadline for appointing a legal representative expired. Earlier this year, Moraes ordered X to block some accounts related to an investigation into so-called “digital militias” accused of spreading distorted news and hate.

Musk, calling these actions censorship, responded by closing X's offices in Brazil, although the platform continued to provide its services in the country. As the conflict escalated, the Brazilian Supreme Court also blocked Starlink's local bank accounts, leading the company to ask the court to suspend this decision.

Brazil's Supreme Court blocks Elon Musk's Starlink accounts over threat of possible ban X30.08.24, 03:50 • 102518 views

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsTechnologiesNews from social networks

