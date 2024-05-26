Reuters: U.S. to participate in Peace Summit

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 18122 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90808 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142082 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146995 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241777 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172416 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164041 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148096 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220882 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Popular news
Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 47040 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 66066 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108289 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 37514 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 70214 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241777 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220882 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207336 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233327 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220395 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 18122 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18519 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24760 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108289 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111988 views
Reuters: U.S. to participate in Peace Summit

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 61020 views

The United States will take part in the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which begins on June 15 and aims to unite global opinion on how to stop the Russian-Ukrainian war, but it remains unclear at what level the United States will be represented.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has invited US President Joe Biden to attend the Peace Summit in Switzerland, which begins on June 15. It is known that the United States will participate in this event. This was reported by Reuters journalists citing their own sources. However, it is not yet known at what level the United States will participate in the Peace Summit, UNN reports.

Details

The newspaper writes that President Zelensky on May 26 appealed to US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Sunday to participate in the Peace Summit. In his English-language video, the Ukrainian leader spoke against the backdrop of the printing house in Kharkiv destroyed by Russians on May 23, where 7 people were killed in the shelling.

Ukraine hopes to host as many countries as possible at the summit in Switzerland, aimed at uniting global opinion on how to stop the war and increase pressure on Putin. According to Zelenskyy, more than 80 countries will attend the meeting.

I appeal to the leaders of the world who are still on the sidelines of the Global Peace Summit's global efforts - President Biden, the leader of the United States, and President Xi, the leader of China. Please show your leadership in promoting peace - real peace, not just pausing between blows,

- Zelensky said.

Zelenskyy added that the summit “will show who in the world really wants the war to end.

However, it remains uncertain whether President Biden will attend the upcoming summit. A U.S. official confirmed on May 26 that the United States would attend the summit, but specific details about the participants and their level of representation were not disclosed.

The journalists also emphasized that Kyiv in its peace plan calls for the complete withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of internationally recognized borders, which Moscow considers unacceptable. Earlier, Russia said it “sees no point in the Ukraine summit.

Zelensky called on Biden and Xi to support the Peace Summit with their personal participation26.05.24, 10:19 • 102443 views

Lilia Podolyak

WarPolitics
Contact us about advertising