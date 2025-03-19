Missiles for Patriot, intelligence sharing, ceasefire: White House publishes statement on the results of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy
Kyiv • UNN
Trump and Zelenskyy agreed on a partial ceasefire in the energy sector and the exchange of data between defense agencies. Trump will also help find missiles for Patriot for Ukraine.
The White House has published a statement following a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which, in particular, the parties agreed to closely exchange information between their defense agencies, agreed on a partial ceasefire in the energy sector, and Trump agreed to work on finding missiles for the Patriot, including in Europe, reports UNN.
Today, a fantastic telephone conversation took place between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for the productive start of the Ukrainian and American teams' work in Jeddah on March 11. The meeting of high-ranking officials from both countries significantly helped to advance towards ending the war
It is stated that Zelenskyy thanked the US for its support, especially for the Javelin missiles, which Trump was the first to provide, and for his efforts towards peace. The leaders agreed that Ukraine and America will continue to work together to achieve a real end to the war, and that lasting peace can be achieved under Trump's leadership.
President Trump informed President Zelenskyy about his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the key issues they discussed. They discussed the situation in Kursk and agreed to closely exchange information between their defense agencies as the situation develops on the battlefield.
It is noted that Zelenskyy asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians, including Patriot missile systems, and Trump agreed to work with him to find what is available, including in Europe.
Zelenskyy asked Trump to hand over additional missiles to the Patriot air defense system - White House19.03.25, 19:53 • 18165 views
Both leaders also agreed to a partial ceasefire in the energy sector. Technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss extending the ceasefire regime to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire. They agreed that this could be the first step towards a complete cessation of the war and ensuring security. President Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for his leadership in these efforts and reaffirmed his readiness for a full ceasefire
Ukrainian and US teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days - Zelensky19.03.25, 20:36 • 12845 views
The American president also discussed the issue of electricity supply and nuclear power plants in Ukraine. He said that the United States could be very helpful in managing these plants due to its experience in the field of electricity and utilities. American ownership of these plants would be the best protection for this infrastructure and support for the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
President Trump also discussed the issue of electricity supply and nuclear power plants in Ukraine. He said that the United States could be very helpful in managing these plants due to its experience in the field of electricity and utilities. American ownership of these plants would be the best protection for this infrastructure and support for the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.
Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants19.03.25, 20:42 • 113285 views
President Zelenskyy also thanked President Trump for continuing to advance humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners of war. He noted that a successful exchange had just taken place and thanked President Trump for his leadership. President Trump also asked President Zelenskyy about children who went missing from Ukraine during the war, including those who were abducted. President Trump pledged to work closely with both sides to help return these children home.
Ukraine has returned 175 defenders from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy 19.03.25, 16:10 • 146743 views
They agreed that all parties should continue to make efforts to ensure a ceasefire. The Presidents noted the positive work of their advisors and representatives, especially Secretary of State Rubio, National Security Advisor Waltz, Special Envoy Kellogg and others. The Presidents instructed their teams to move forward in resolving technical issues related to the implementation and extension of the partial ceasefire. The Presidents instructed their advisors and representatives to carry out this work as soon as possible. The Presidents stressed that during further meetings, the teams can agree on all the necessary aspects to move towards lasting peace and security.
Positive, very informative and frank: Zelenskyy on the conversation with Trump19.03.25, 19:49 • 16652 views