Missiles for Patriot, intelligence sharing, ceasefire: White House publishes statement on the results of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16298 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 106573 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168506 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106192 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342793 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173399 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144750 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196092 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124813 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108142 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159832 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37909 views

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85388 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23543 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20402 views
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16294 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85430 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 106569 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168505 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 159868 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20430 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23570 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 37940 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47158 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135751 views
Missiles for Patriot, intelligence sharing, ceasefire: White House publishes statement on the results of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70844 views

Trump and Zelenskyy agreed on a partial ceasefire in the energy sector and the exchange of data between defense agencies. Trump will also help find missiles for Patriot for Ukraine.

Missiles for Patriot, intelligence sharing, ceasefire: White House publishes statement on the results of the conversation between Trump and Zelenskyy

The White House has published a statement following a conversation between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in which, in particular, the parties agreed to closely exchange information between their defense agencies, agreed on a partial ceasefire in the energy sector, and Trump agreed to work on finding missiles for the Patriot, including in Europe, reports UNN.

Today, a fantastic telephone conversation took place between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. President Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for the productive start of the Ukrainian and American teams' work in Jeddah on March 11. The meeting of high-ranking officials from both countries significantly helped to advance towards ending the war 

- the statement reads.

It is stated that Zelenskyy thanked the US for its support, especially for the Javelin missiles, which Trump was the first to provide, and for his efforts towards peace. The leaders agreed that Ukraine and America will continue to work together to achieve a real end to the war, and that lasting peace can be achieved under Trump's leadership.

President Trump informed President Zelenskyy about his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and the key issues they discussed. They discussed the situation in Kursk and agreed to closely exchange information between their defense agencies as the situation develops on the battlefield.

It is noted that Zelenskyy asked for additional air defense systems to protect civilians, including Patriot missile systems, and Trump agreed to work with him to find what is available, including in Europe.

Zelenskyy asked Trump to hand over additional missiles to the Patriot air defense system - White House19.03.25, 19:53 • 18165 views

Both leaders also agreed to a partial ceasefire in the energy sector. Technical teams will meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days to discuss extending the ceasefire regime to the Black Sea on the way to a full ceasefire. They agreed that this could be the first step towards a complete cessation of the war and ensuring security. President Zelenskyy thanked President Trump for his leadership in these efforts and reaffirmed his readiness for a full ceasefire 

- the statement added.

Ukrainian and US teams are ready to meet in Saudi Arabia in the coming days - Zelensky19.03.25, 20:36 • 12845 views

The American president also discussed the issue of electricity supply and nuclear power plants in Ukraine. He said that the United States could be very helpful in managing these plants due to its experience in the field of electricity and utilities. American ownership of these plants would be the best protection for this infrastructure and support for the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

President Trump also discussed the issue of electricity supply and nuclear power plants in Ukraine. He said that the United States could be very helpful in managing these plants due to its experience in the field of electricity and utilities. American ownership of these plants would be the best protection for this infrastructure and support for the Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

Trump said the United States could be helpful in managing Ukrainian nuclear power plants19.03.25, 20:42 • 113285 views

President Zelenskyy also thanked President Trump for continuing to advance humanitarian issues, including the exchange of prisoners of war. He noted that a successful exchange had just taken place and thanked President Trump for his leadership. President Trump also asked President Zelenskyy about children who went missing from Ukraine during the war, including those who were abducted. President Trump pledged to work closely with both sides to help return these children home.

Ukraine has returned 175 defenders from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy 19.03.25, 16:10 • 146743 views

They agreed that all parties should continue to make efforts to ensure a ceasefire. The Presidents noted the positive work of their advisors and representatives, especially Secretary of State Rubio, National Security Advisor Waltz, Special Envoy Kellogg and others. The Presidents instructed their teams to move forward in resolving technical issues related to the implementation and extension of the partial ceasefire. The Presidents instructed their advisors and representatives to carry out this work as soon as possible. The Presidents stressed that during further meetings, the teams can agree on all the necessary aspects to move towards lasting peace and security.

Positive, very informative and frank: Zelenskyy on the conversation with Trump19.03.25, 19:49 • 16652 views

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPolitics
