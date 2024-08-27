Reuters journalist is in serious condition after shelling in Kramatorsk

A Reuters journalist was seriously injured in the shelling of Kramatorsk by russian federation. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reports.

Details

Reuters journalist Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey is in serious condition after the occupiers hit a hotel in Kramatorsk with rockets on August 24.

According to reports, Lyubysh-Kirdey and five other Reuters journalists covering the war in Ukraine were staying at the Sapphire Hotel when the attack took place.

In addition, the agency's security advisor, Ryan Evans, was killed in the attack.

