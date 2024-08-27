Reuters journalist is in serious condition after shelling in Kramatorsk
Kyiv • UNN
Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey, a Reuters journalist, was seriously injured in a rocket attack on a hotel in Kramatorsk on August 24. The attack also killed the agency's security adviser, Ryan Evans.
A Reuters journalist was seriously injured in the shelling of Kramatorsk by russian federation. This was reported by Reuters, UNN reports.
Details
Reuters journalist Ivan Lyubysh-Kirdey is in serious condition after the occupiers hit a hotel in Kramatorsk with rockets on August 24.
According to reports, Lyubysh-Kirdey and five other Reuters journalists covering the war in Ukraine were staying at the Sapphire Hotel when the attack took place.
In addition, the agency's security advisor, Ryan Evans, was killed in the attack.
