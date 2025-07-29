Restore before heating season: priority measures for energy facility restoration agreed in Sumy region

Energy supply in Sumy region is under constant threat from the Russian Armed Forces. The Ministry of Energy discussed key issues regarding the restoration of damaged infrastructure and strengthening the protection of critical facilities. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine.

Details

We must ensure everything necessary for the timely completion of repair works and stable electricity supply to consumers in safe areas – emphasized the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

Following the meeting with the participation of the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov and the heads of energy companies, priority measures were agreed upon to eliminate damage to electricity distribution system facilities.

Tasks were also defined to ensure the further functioning of the region's energy system.

We must be ready for any challenges - promised the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Svitlana Hrynchuk.

The task remains unchanged – stable electricity supply to every home, healthcare facility, educational institution, and enterprise even in the face of military challenges - summarized the meeting participants.

Recall

On July 23, Russian occupiers attacked one of the facilities of JSC "Sumyoblenergo". As a result of the UAV attack, energy equipment was damaged.

Due to the enemy attack on critical infrastructure in Sumy region, part of the consumers were de-energized, including one water pumping station. For residents of certain areas of Sumy, water will be supplied according to a schedule with reduced pressure.