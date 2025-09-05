$41.350.02
48.130.07
ukenru
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 280 views
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
12:12 PM • 5940 views
“It will definitely not be in units, but in thousands”: Zelenskyy on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine
Exclusive
September 5, 08:58 AM • 17855 views
Weapons leakage, particularly grenades, from frontline areas: National Police explain how they combat this
September 5, 08:28 AM • 27165 views
Student planned knife attack at school in Zakarpattia – Klymenko
Exclusive
September 5, 08:19 AM • 24072 views
May drop by one or two hryvnias: expert told how fuel prices in Ukraine may change in autumn
September 5, 06:13 AM • 42733 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhoto
September 4, 05:30 PM • 37693 views
Ukrainian killed in Lisbon funicular accident - MFA
September 4, 02:39 PM • 51673 views
Today, 26 countries are ready to send troops to Ukraine to ensure peace - Macron
September 4, 02:02 PM • 42860 views
The heads of the company that supports repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters in Ukraine have Russian passports – VenislavskyiVideo
September 4, 10:04 AM • 42146 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.1m/s
41%
754mm
Popular news
Elon Musk invited to White House summit: what the billionaire repliedSeptember 5, 06:58 AM • 15083 views
Will be legitimate targets in Ukraine: Putin threatened NATOSeptember 5, 07:27 AM • 14387 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 30587 views
White House announced important Trump speech: what he will talk aboutSeptember 5, 07:57 AM • 30547 views
EU will not resume purchases of Russian energy resources even after peace in Ukraine - European Commissioner10:18 AM • 12209 views
Publications
Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered
Exclusive
03:10 PM • 280 views
Whose interests does the State Aviation Service protect, and why is the figure of Oleksandr Bilchuk, who headed it, not so unambiguous?Photo12:22 PM • 11387 views
Competition in the pharmacy market: why Ukrainians get more than foreignersSeptember 5, 07:47 AM • 30625 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play against France todayPhotoSeptember 5, 06:13 AM • 42733 views
NABU Hostage? Why the case of SBU General Vitiuk only now became active and looks like revengeSeptember 4, 06:50 PM • 33001 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
António Costa
Yulia Svyrydenko
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Uzhhorod
United States
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Victoria Beckham admitted to struggling with acne: "I was very ashamed of the severe rash"September 4, 10:35 AM • 26960 views
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideoSeptember 4, 09:16 AM • 69118 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhotoSeptember 4, 07:43 AM • 26794 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 31862 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 33425 views
Actual
Fake news
Fox News
Tupolev Tu-22M
Tu-95
Financial Times

Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill that abolishes the mechanism of exemption from criminal liability for the first unauthorized abandonment of a unit and desertion. The new rules will apply to offenses committed after the law comes into force.

Responsibility for AWOL and desertion: what new rules are proposed by MPs, and how many proceedings have been registered

People's deputies want to abolish the mechanism of exemption from responsibility for military personnel who have self-willedly left a unit for the first time or committed desertion. UNN investigated how people's deputies want to punish military personnel, and how many proceedings for unauthorized abandonment of a unit and desertion have been registered since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

What preceded

In August last year, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a law on the exemption of military personnel from criminal liability for the first unauthorized abandonment of a unit and desertion. According to it, a person who, during martial law, committed criminal offenses for the first time under the articles "Unauthorized abandonment of a unit" and "Desertion" may be exempted from criminal liability if they voluntarily applied with a petition to the investigator, prosecutor, or court about their intention to return to service.

Military personnel will be able to return not only to the unit in which they served, but also to others, but with the consent of the commander and only once.

Verkhovna Rada approves exemption of servicemen from liability for first UAU and desertion20.08.24, 15:11 • 27168 views

In May of this year, the parliament adopted a bill to extend the period of voluntary return to service for military personnel who have self-willedly left a unit, until August 30.

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30. 30.04.25, 11:44 • 258232 views

What people's deputies are proposing now

On Thursday, September 4, the Verkhovna Rada at a regular meeting adopted as a basis bill No. 13260, which provides for the return of criminal liability for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit.

According to the draft law, it is proposed to exclude Article 401 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, according to which a person who, during martial law, committed a criminal offense for the first time under the articles "Unauthorized abandonment of a unit" and "Desertion" may be exempted from criminal liability if they voluntarily applied with a petition to the investigator, prosecutor, or court about their intention to return to this or another military unit or to the place of service to continue military service.

Due to the exclusion of Article 401, the corresponding procedure for exemption from criminal liability from Articles 286 and 288 of the Criminal Procedure Code is also canceled.

Instead, the procedure for regulating return from unauthorized abandonment of a unit and after desertion is moved to the transitional provisions of the Criminal Code and the Criminal Procedure Code and will now apply only to those who committed unauthorized abandonment of a unit or desertion before the new law came into force.

People's deputies propose to add a norm according to which a person who, before the new law came into force, committed unauthorized abandonment of a unit or desertion for the first time, may be exempted from criminal liability on the grounds and in the manner that were in force before the said law came into force.

Simply put, for those who commit unauthorized abandonment of a unit or desertion after the new law is adopted in its entirety and comes into force, the mechanism of exemption from criminal liability will no longer work.

Also, military personnel will be exempted from responsibility who, before the new law came into force, committed unauthorized abandonment of a unit or desertion for the first time and have already voluntarily returned to service and continued to perform their duties. They are exempted from criminal liability if, after returning, they continued to perform military service duties for at least 3 months.

Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known04.09.25, 13:04 • 42145 views

What is unauthorized abandonment of a unit and desertion, and what is the punishment for it

According to Article 407 of the Criminal Code, unauthorized abandonment of a unit in conditions of martial law is the unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service by a serviceman, as well as his failure to appear on time for service without valid reasons, committed in a combat situation, as well as the same actions lasting more than three days. For such an offense during martial law, punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of five to ten years is provided.

According to Article 408 of the Criminal Code, desertion, i.e., unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service with the aim of evading military service, as well as failure to appear for service with the same aim in case of appointment, transfer, from a business trip, leave or from a medical institution, committed in conditions of martial law or in a combat situation - is punishable by imprisonment for a term of five to twelve years.

Statistics of open criminal proceedings since the beginning of the war

As UNN was informed by the Prosecutor General's Office in response to a request, the total number of registered criminal offenses in 2022-2025:

  • under Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service) - 202,650;
    • under Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (desertion) - 50,029.

      Total number of criminal offenses in which proceedings were closed:

      • under Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - 3,843;
        • under Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - 530.

          Total number of criminal proceedings sent to court:

          • under Article 407 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - 12,448,
            • under Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - 670.

              Only prison: Rada wants to abolish suspended sentences for military personnel for insubordination27.08.25, 10:41 • 7586 views

              Pavlo Bashynskyi

              SocietyPoliticsPublications
              Prosecutor General of Ukraine
              Verkhovna Rada
              Ukraine