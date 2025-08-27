$41.400.03
Only prison: Rada wants to abolish suspended sentences for military personnel for insubordination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Deputies propose to abolish softer sentences for military personnel for insubordination, providing only for 5 to 10 years in prison. Bill No. 13452 will also prohibit suspended sentences and exemption from administrative responsibility for a number of offenses.

Only prison: Rada wants to abolish suspended sentences for military personnel for insubordination

Deputies propose to amend the Criminal Code and abolish the possibility of imposing a milder punishment on military personnel for disobedience. Bill No. 13452 provides only for punishment in the form of 5 to 10 years in prison, writes UNN with reference to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine.

Details

The Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine will hold an extraordinary meeting via videoconference on August 27. The agenda includes the first reading of Bill No. 13452, which provides for increased responsibility for military administrative and criminal offenses.

What deputies propose

The bill, authored by people's deputies Serhiy Ionushas, Maksym Pavlyuk, Vladlen Neklyudov, and others, establishes that for disobeying a commander's order, a serviceman will only be punished with imprisonment for a term of 5 to 10 years. At the same time, the court will not have the right to impose a suspended sentence or probation.

What will change in legislation

The authors of the bill propose to supplement Article 75 of the Criminal Code so that disobedience (Article 402) is included in the list of acts for which a milder punishment than provided by the sanction cannot be imposed, and release from serving a sentence with probation cannot be applied.

Currently, this article is not included in the list of crimes for which release from serving a sentence with probation is impossible.

In addition, it is proposed to prohibit the release of military personnel from administrative responsibility for a number of other offenses. In particular, for negligent damage to military property, violation of combat duty rules, drinking alcoholic beverages, and others.

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Verkhovna Rada
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine