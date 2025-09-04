$41.370.01
48.200.03
ukenru
10:04 AM • 354 views
Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known
08:52 AM • 2808 views
Zelenskyy arrived at the Élysée Palace: the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" begins
08:49 AM • 4496 views
After almost 4 years: The Rada voted to resume broadcasting its sessions
Exclusive
08:13 AM • 7116 views
NBU withdrew hundreds of millions of banknotes: which banknotes are disappearing from circulation
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 7184 views
About 30-35 thousand Hasidim are expected to celebrate Rosh Hashanah in Uman, the city is preparing - mayor
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 23642 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
September 3, 05:28 PM • 35797 views
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
September 3, 01:52 PM • 38873 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
September 3, 12:08 PM • 36859 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 65839 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
1m/s
48%
753mm
Popular news
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 271176 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 263744 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 261118 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 254440 views
Zelenskyy expressed condolences to Portugal over the tragic accident in LisbonSeptember 3, 11:48 PM • 18796 views
Publications
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 2316 views
For any table: top delicious and simple Greek salad recipesPhoto07:53 AM • 6322 views
World Sexual Health Day: Experts gave advice for its maintenancePhoto
Exclusive
05:20 AM • 23643 views
Unbreakable Aviation: Ukrainian company "XENA"'s aircraft extinguishes fires in Montenegro and supports the state's image on the international arenaPhotoSeptember 3, 02:49 PM • 28074 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 65840 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Paris
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
5 historical films about the Middle Ages: what to watch on September weekendVideo09:16 AM • 2300 views
"Gossip Girl" star Penn Badgley became the father of twin boysPhoto07:43 AM • 3472 views
Blogger-millionaire and daughter of tech giant owners Becky Bloom got marriedPhotoSeptember 3, 07:15 PM • 12786 views
Radiohead return after seven-year hiatus: European tour announcedSeptember 3, 05:44 PM • 15019 views
Star premieres and already known names: which films made it into the program of the London Film Festival 2025September 3, 01:20 PM • 17780 views
Actual
Fake news
YouTube
The Washington Post
Tesla Model Y
Shahed-136

Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 366 views

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported in the first reading bill No. 13260. The document reinstates criminal liability for самовільне залишення військової частини (AWOL - unauthorized abandonment of a military unit).

Rada reinstates criminal liability for AWOL: what is known

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine on Thursday, September 4, supported in the first reading a bill that reinstates criminal liability for unauthorized abandonment of a military unit. This was reported by UNN with reference to MP Oleksandr Fediienko.

Details

"For" bill No. 13260, 277 MPs voted. Fediienko also noted that if this bill is adopted in its entirety, the court will not be able to apply the mitigating norm.

This bill proposes to introduce the following changes to the current legislation:

  • exclude Part 5 of Article 401 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. It provides that a person who, during martial law, committed for the first time a criminal offense provided for in Article 407 ("Unauthorized abandonment of a military unit or place of service"), or Article 408 ("Desertion") may be released from criminal liability if they voluntarily applied to the investigator, prosecutor, court with a request to return to the military unit or place of service;
    • supplement Section II of the Final and Transitional Provisions of the Criminal Code with a new paragraph 24. It provides for separate grounds for exemption from criminal liability for persons who, during martial law, committed for the first time criminal offenses provided for in Articles 407 and 408 of the Criminal Code, want to return to military service or have already returned to military service and are serving it;
      • amend Articles 286 ("Procedure for exemption from criminal liability"), 287 ("Prosecutor's petition for exemption from criminal liability") and 288 ("Consideration of the issue of exemption from criminal liability") of the Criminal Procedure Code, and also supplement Section XI "Transitional Provisions" of the Criminal Procedure Code with a new paragraph 20-10. This paragraph is intended to regulate the conditions and procedure for exempting servicemen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from criminal liability if there are grounds.

        Recall

        The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted bill No. 13177, which extends the term for voluntary return to service for servicemen who have arbitrarily left their unit until August 30, 2025.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyWar in UkrainePolitics
        Verkhovna Rada
        Ukraine