Reserve+ launches electronic queue for conscripts and reservists to TCC and SP

From now on, visiting territorial recruitment centers and social support will become easier: conscripts and reservists can make appointments through the Reserve+ mobile application, planning their visit without queues and with reminders of the date and time. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Conscripts, draftees, and reservists can now plan a visit to territorial recruitment centers and social support (TCC and SP) through the Reserve+ mobile application. - the message says.

The electronic queue at the TCC and SP allows users to:

choose a convenient date and time for a visit with a few clicks on their smartphone;

avoid standing in lines;

see their queue number, selected service, and appointment status;

cancel an appointment or leave feedback;

receive reminders in the form of push notifications.

At the same time, the service helps TCC and SP employees better plan their work: all appointments are formed in one list, queues are reduced, and service becomes more organized and transparent.

Booking through Reserve+ has the same legal force as through the website of the electronic queue.

