Reserve+ launches electronic queue for conscripts and reservists to TCC and SP

$43.730.0850.540.36
ukenru
04:44 PM • 6606 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
12:46 PM • 16925 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
March 9, 12:34 PM • 24631 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
March 9, 10:16 AM • 16900 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 38495 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 29940 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 46668 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 65307 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 109334 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 56303 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+5°
1.5m/s
60%
761mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 31408 views
Hungarian government recorded a record budget deficit due to Orbán's pre-election spendingMarch 9, 12:07 PM • 10104 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 14188 views
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 19793 views
Tanker with a million barrels of oil breaks through the Strait of Hormuz "blockade"03:02 PM • 14266 views
Publications
Barbie Day - the history of the doll, the value of collectible itemsPhoto01:29 PM • 19867 views
Odrex Clinic conceals the revocation of one of its medical licensesMarch 9, 11:31 AM • 31490 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
Exclusive
March 9, 11:13 AM • 38502 views
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern UkraineMarch 9, 08:38 AM • 43031 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challengesMarch 8, 12:28 PM • 109337 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Brussels
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideo05:41 PM • 2540 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girl04:37 PM • 4148 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filming03:28 PM • 5396 views
Trump bought Netflix and Warner Bros. bonds amid bidding war with Paramount - Reuters03:15 PM • 5602 views
alyona alyona in a lace bodysuit dedicated a photoshoot to Ukrainian womenPhoto12:47 PM • 14239 views
Actual
Film
Technology
Series
Social network
Truth Social

Reserve+ launches electronic queue for conscripts and reservists to TCC and SP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1772 views

The Reserve+ application now offers online appointment booking for TCC and SP. Users can choose a visit time and receive appointment reminders.

Reserve+ launches electronic queue for conscripts and reservists to TCC and SP

From now on, visiting territorial recruitment centers and social support will become easier: conscripts and reservists can make appointments through the Reserve+ mobile application, planning their visit without queues and with reminders of the date and time. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Conscripts, draftees, and reservists can now plan a visit to territorial recruitment centers and social support (TCC and SP) through the Reserve+ mobile application.

- the message says.

The electronic queue at the TCC and SP allows users to: 

  • choose a convenient date and time for a visit with a few clicks on their smartphone;
    • avoid standing in lines;
      • see their queue number, selected service, and appointment status;
        • cancel an appointment or leave feedback;
          • receive reminders in the form of push notifications.

            At the same time, the service helps TCC and SP employees better plan their work: all appointments are formed in one list, queues are reduced, and service becomes more organized and transparent.

            Booking through Reserve+ has the same legal force as through the website of the electronic queue.

            Reserve+ expands capabilities: deferment for parents with many children available online02.03.26, 20:58 • 6480 views

            Olga Rozgon

            SocietyTechnologies
            Mobilization
            TCC and SP
            Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
            Ukraine