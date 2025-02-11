Rescuers rescue puppies from the rubble after Russian attack in Poltava region

In the Myrhorod district of Poltava region, rescuers pulled out four puppies from the rubble of a destroyed building after an enemy shelling. This was reported by the press service of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service in the region, according to UNN.

During the dismantling of the building, the rescuers heard a pitiful whimper.

"After listening, they realized that there were living creatures under the rubble, so they immediately began a rescue operation," the statement said.

A few minutes later, the rescuers pulled four puppies out of the rubble. Soon their mother, who was hiding nearby in fear, came running to them.

