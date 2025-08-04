Rescuers, police, and National Guardsmen searched: a child disappeared in Vinnytsia region while mushroom picking

In Vinnytsia region, a child went missing while picking mushrooms. Police, rescuers, and national guardsmen were involved in the search, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, a child born in 2016 went missing in the forest between the villages of Khonkivtsi and Lypchany, Mohyliv-Podilskyi district. The child went into the forest with their father to pick mushrooms and disappeared from sight.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and the National Guard were involved in the search.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of all services, the child was found — they are fine and have been handed over to their parents, the State Emergency Service summarized.

