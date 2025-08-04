Rescuers, police, and National Guardsmen searched: a child disappeared in Vinnytsia region while mushroom picking

$41.760.05
47.640.10
ukenru
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 26978 views
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
12:41 PM • 29091 views
Austrian court allowed Naftogaz to seize over 120 million euros of assets from Russia
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 56228 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
August 4, 11:14 AM • 93018 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
August 4, 10:06 AM • 61934 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
August 4, 07:56 AM • 64862 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
August 4, 07:35 AM • 69794 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
August 4, 07:19 AM • 68623 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 62267 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 80658 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1.4m/s
57%
749mm
Popular news
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 32733 views
Khmelnytskyi region was attacked by Russia at night, in the morning, and during the day: there is damage, no casualtiesAugust 4, 09:24 AM • 70295 views
Poland considers reintroducing visa regime for Ukraine: the reason became known12:44 PM • 18205 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 23695 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 27944 views
Publications
Serhiy Kuzminykh and the pharmaceutical market: where patient care ends and lobbying beginsPhoto
Exclusive
03:11 PM • 27004 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 56260 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readinessAugust 4, 11:14 AM • 93047 views
How to choose a ripe, sweet, and truly delicious watermelonPhotoAugust 3, 07:54 AM • 234828 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10Photo
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 322992 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"Photo03:58 PM • 11984 views
Hailey Bieber showed a photo of her son and admitted that she had a difficult time with an unexpected pregnancyPhoto01:38 PM • 28531 views
Fast fashion giant Shein fined one million euros for greenwashing - media01:37 PM • 24273 views
Became a father for the fourth time: Serhiy Prytula shared a touching photo with his newborn sonPhotoAugust 4, 09:23 AM • 33278 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free timeVideoAugust 2, 04:52 PM • 344811 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Unmanned aerial vehicle
S-300 missile system
WhatsApp
Airbus A320 series

Rescuers, police, and National Guardsmen searched: a child disappeared in Vinnytsia region while mushroom picking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

In Vinnytsia region, in Mohyliv-Podilskyi district, a child born in 2016, who was picking mushrooms with their father, went missing. Thanks to the joint efforts of rescuers, police, and the National Guard, the child was found unharmed and returned to their parents.

Rescuers, police, and National Guardsmen searched: a child disappeared in Vinnytsia region while mushroom picking

In Vinnytsia region, a child went missing while picking mushrooms. Police, rescuers, and national guardsmen were involved in the search, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

According to rescuers, a child born in 2016 went missing in the forest between the villages of Khonkivtsi and Lypchany, Mohyliv-Podilskyi district. The child went into the forest with their father to pick mushrooms and disappeared from sight.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and the National Guard were involved in the search.

Thanks to the coordinated actions of all services, the child was found — they are fine and have been handed over to their parents, the State Emergency Service summarized.

In Kyiv region, a missing child was found with the help of a drone after a night of searching25.07.25, 10:00 • 4801 view

Antonina Tumanova

Society
National Police of Ukraine
Vinnytsia Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
State Emergency Service of Ukraine