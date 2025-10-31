$42.080.01
06:17 PM • 8186 views
Ukraine temporarily banned the export of unprocessed timber
05:29 PM • 16226 views
Pentagon approves transfer of Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine, final decision rests with Trump - Media
04:15 PM • 17496 views
Former Odesa mayor Trukhanov sent to 24/7 house arrest until December 28
Exclusive
02:27 PM • 22817 views
Marriage via "Diia": over 50 couples were denied marriage registration
Exclusive
October 31, 12:28 PM • 26289 views
This is North Korea: economist criticized the idea of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
October 31, 12:08 PM • 40540 views
The best asset is you: why mental health and development are more important than deposits
October 31, 11:42 AM • 20006 views
Head of the SBU Maliuk: one of the three "Oreshnik" was successfully destroyed
Exclusive
October 31, 10:56 AM • 37359 views
Fugitive Rector Continues to Work at State Biotechnological University: Ministry of Education and Science Ignores Court Verdict Against MP Andriy Odarchenko
October 31, 10:52 AM • 17188 views
"Historic event": Kravchenko announced the first case of a Russian serviceman being handed over to a foreign state for trialVideo
Exclusive
October 31, 09:39 AM • 20497 views
Attackers on the TCC in Odesa near 7 km face 5 to 15 years: the case is being investigated by the SBU
Rescuers have completed work at the site of the enemy strike on a building in Sumy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 758 views

SES rescuers have completed emergency recovery work after a night Russian strike on an apartment building in Sumy. Specialists helped residents insulate windows and dismantle damaged structures.

Rescuers have completed work at the site of the enemy strike on a building in Sumy

Emergency recovery work at the site of the enemy strike on the apartment building has been completed. Specialists helped residents insulate windows and dismantle emergency structures that posed a danger to people.

UNN reports with reference to the website of the State Emergency Service.

Details

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have completed emergency recovery work after a night Russian strike on an apartment building in Sumy.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene throughout October 31: specialists helped residents insulate windows and dismantle emergency structures from the upper floors that posed a danger to people.

Also, a mobile unbreakable point was deployed at the site of the apartment building's damage, where citizens could warm up, drink hot tea, charge their mobile phones, and receive psychological support.

Recall

At night, Sumy was subjected to a massive drone attack, which resulted in hits on a nine-story and a two-story residential building. Two people, a minor girl and an elderly woman, were injured.

State Emergency Service shows consequences of Russian strikes on Sumy: 11 wounded, including children31.10.25, 07:27 • 3682 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

SocietyWar in Ukraine
