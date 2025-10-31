Rescuers have completed work at the site of the enemy strike on a building in Sumy

Emergency recovery work at the site of the enemy strike on the apartment building has been completed. Specialists helped residents insulate windows and dismantle emergency structures that posed a danger to people.

Employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have completed emergency recovery work after a night Russian strike on an apartment building in Sumy.

Rescuers from the State Emergency Service worked at the scene throughout October 31: specialists helped residents insulate windows and dismantle emergency structures from the upper floors that posed a danger to people.

Also, a mobile unbreakable point was deployed at the site of the apartment building's damage, where citizens could warm up, drink hot tea, charge their mobile phones, and receive psychological support.

At night, Sumy was subjected to a massive drone attack, which resulted in hits on a nine-story and a two-story residential building. Two people, a minor girl and an elderly woman, were injured.

