Rescuers find mushroom pickers lost in the forest in Prykarpattia region

In Prykarpattia, rescuers helped find people who got lost in the forest. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Recently, the emergency service line received a report about four residents of Lviv Oblast who had gotten lost in a forest near the village of Tysiv, Kalush district, while picking mushrooms. Rescuers of the Osmoloda mountain search and rescue department responded to the call and found the lost people. The tourists were escorted to the village of Tysiv, from where they continued their journey to a temporary place of residence.

A similar incident occurred on the same day in Kalush district: a man reported that his father had gone into the forest near the village of Staryi Mizun in the morning and did not return. After 21:00, rescuers and foresters found the man and brought him home safely.

Rescuers in Prykarpattia remind of the importance of following safety rules when hiking in the forest: check the weather forecast, wear bright clothes, inform your family about the route and time of return, and have a charged phone and navigation devices with you.

