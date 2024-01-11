Rescuers extinguish fire in Kharkiv after Russian missile attack on hotel

Kharkiv rescuers extinguished a fire caused by a Russian missile attack on the central part of the city. The fire was about 20 square meters in size. Also, 8 people were evacuated from the hotel building. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that on January 10, around 22:30, the enemy launched rocket attacks on the central part of Kharkiv. Two missiles hit a hotel building.

Units of the State Emergency Service, the National Police and emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon their arrival, they found damage to the three-story hotel building and cars parked nearby.

According to preliminary data, 10 people were injured - hotel staff and guests, including one foreign journalist.

Nine units of fire and rescue equipment and 70 rescuers were engaged at the scene.

