Prosecutor's Office tells about the consequences of a Russian missile hitting a hotel in Kharkiv

As a result of the Russian attack on a hotel in Kharkiv, 10 people were injured, including 1 in serious condition, 1 in moderate condition, and the rest in light condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, UNN reports .

Details

Among the victims, there was one Turkish citizen and one Georgian citizen, both of whom represented Turkish media.

It is known that at about 10:30 p.m., Russians attacked a civilian facility in Kharkiv with a S-300 missile from the territory of Belgorod.

One of the rockets hit the building of a hotel complex on Shevchenko Street, and another rocket fell a few meters from the hotel entrance. There were 30 people in the hotel, eight were staff and 23 were guests. Oleksandr Filchakov

The prosecutor's office is investigating.

Russians hit two missiles near a hotel in the center of Kharkiv, Turkish journalists are among the victims