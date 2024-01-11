Prosecutor's Office tells about the consequences of a Russian missile hitting a hotel in Kharkiv

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 111762 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 141772 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 138779 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 176920 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171915 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 283762 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178242 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167244 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148854 views

Shelling in Kherson region: one person killed, 10 wounded

March 2, 06:19 AM • 46052 views
US court rules Trump's firing of special counsel illegal

March 2, 06:42 AM • 34992 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 67981 views
Zelenskyy and world leaders to meet at the summit in London: who will come

March 2, 09:32 AM • 37003 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56673 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 100653 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 283767 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 251181 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 236290 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 261542 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 56673 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 141777 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 107129 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 107105 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 123199 views
Prosecutor's Office tells about the consequences of a Russian missile hitting a hotel in Kharkiv

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 32780 views

A Russian missile strike on a Kharkiv hotel injures 10 people, including foreigners; prosecutors investigate the attack from Belgorod, which used an S-300 missile.

As a result of the Russian attack on a hotel in Kharkiv, 10 people were injured, including 1 in serious condition, 1 in moderate condition, and the rest in light condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, UNN reports .

Details

Among the victims, there was one Turkish citizen and one Georgian citizen, both of whom represented Turkish media.

It is known that at about 10:30 p.m., Russians attacked a civilian facility in Kharkiv with a S-300 missile from the territory of Belgorod.

One of the rockets hit the building of a hotel complex on Shevchenko Street, and another rocket fell a few meters from the hotel entrance. There were 30 people in the hotel, eight were staff and 23 were guests.

Oleksandr Filchakov

The prosecutor's office is investigating.

Russians hit two missiles near a hotel in the center of Kharkiv, Turkish journalists are among the victims11.01.24, 00:09 • 31557 views

Lilia Podolyak

War

Contact us about advertising