Prosecutor's Office tells about the consequences of a Russian missile hitting a hotel in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
A Russian missile strike on a Kharkiv hotel injures 10 people, including foreigners; prosecutors investigate the attack from Belgorod, which used an S-300 missile.
As a result of the Russian attack on a hotel in Kharkiv, 10 people were injured, including 1 in serious condition, 1 in moderate condition, and the rest in light condition. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor's office, Oleksandr Filchakov, UNN reports .
Details
Among the victims, there was one Turkish citizen and one Georgian citizen, both of whom represented Turkish media.
It is known that at about 10:30 p.m., Russians attacked a civilian facility in Kharkiv with a S-300 missile from the territory of Belgorod.
One of the rockets hit the building of a hotel complex on Shevchenko Street, and another rocket fell a few meters from the hotel entrance. There were 30 people in the hotel, eight were staff and 23 were guests.
The prosecutor's office is investigating.
