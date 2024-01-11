Russians hit two missiles near a hotel in the center of Kharkiv, Turkish journalists are among the victims

The number of people injured in the Russian attack on Kharkiv on the evening of January 10 has increased to 10. The occupiers hit a hotel in the city center with two missiles. This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleg Sinegubov, UNN reports.

Details

Sinegubov said that as of this moment there are 10 victims.

One person is in serious condition, one was injured and is in moderate condition, and the rest are in light condition. Among the victims are journalists of a Turkish publication who were staying at the hotel added the head of the OBA.

The response is ongoing, and rescuers continue to extinguish the fire.

Addendum

According to the police, the enemy hit a civilian facility in the Kyiv district of Kharkiv around 22:30. A fire broke out at the site of the hit. Cars are burning there. All specialized services are involved.

