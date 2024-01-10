In Kharkiv, Russians hit a civilian facility, a nearby parking lot is on fire

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 73288 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108968 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 138290 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136350 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175616 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171429 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281857 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178183 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167174 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148823 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103826 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103626 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105643 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 78964 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 53117 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 73288 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281857 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249545 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234673 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 260026 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 37080 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 138290 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106343 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106344 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122484 views
In Kharkiv, Russians hit a civilian facility, a nearby parking lot is on fire

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26243 views

A Russian missile strike on a civilian facility in Kharkiv; a high risk of casualties and fire is reported.

The Russian invaders hit a civilian facility with missiles. The probability of casualties is high. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

The strike hit a civilian facility. There was a high probability of casualties among the people inside.

- Terekhov wrote.

Details

Terekhov also added that cars had caught fire in the parking lot near the arrival point. All relevant services have already arrived there.

According to preliminary information, the building was destroyed.

Oleg Sinegubov , the head of the OVA, saidthat the Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

Previously,  was hit with S-300 missiles.

Occupants strike with guided aerial bombs at village in Kharkiv region: one dead, school on fire10.01.24, 16:08 • 24690 views

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that attacks were recorded in Kharkiv region.

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

War

