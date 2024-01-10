In Kharkiv, Russians hit a civilian facility, a nearby parking lot is on fire

The Russian invaders hit a civilian facility with missiles. The probability of casualties is high. This was stated by Kharkiv Mayor Igor Terekhov, reports UNN.

The strike hit a civilian facility. There was a high probability of casualties among the people inside. - Terekhov wrote.

Details

Terekhov also added that cars had caught fire in the parking lot near the arrival point. All relevant services have already arrived there.

According to preliminary information, the building was destroyed.

Oleg Sinegubov , the head of the OVA, saidthat the Russian occupiers attacked the Kyiv district of Kharkiv.

Previously, was hit with S-300 missiles.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that attacks were recorded in Kharkiv region.