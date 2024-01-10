Occupants strike with guided aerial bombs at village in Kharkiv region: one dead, school on fire
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kharkiv region, killing one woman and damaging residential buildings, a shop, and a school.
Today, the Russian military attacked the village of Vilkhuvatka in Kherson region with guided aerial bombs. One woman was reported dead. The attack caused a fire in the school. This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleg Sinegubov, according to UNN.
The occupants attacked the village of Vilkhuvatka, Kupyansk district, with guided missiles. A 48-year-old woman died as a result of an enemy strike
According to him, the enemy attack damaged 10 private houses and a shop. A fire broke out in a school.
Emergency services continue to eliminate the consequences, said Sinegubov.
Addendum
Russian troops attacked more than 17 settlements in Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours, including two S-300 missiles on Tuesday evening. A children's health center was damaged. There were no casualties.