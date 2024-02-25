Rescuers eliminate consequences of hostile shelling in Kostyantynivka

Rescuers have eliminated the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kostyantynivka, UNN reports with reference to the Interior Ministry.

According to law enforcement officials, a total of 3 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, 12 high-rise buildings and 2 private houses, 21 shops and 19 trade pavilions, a church and an infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the shelling.

Russian army shoots at railway station in Kostyantynivka, wounds a man - police