Rescuers eliminate consequences of hostile shelling in Kostyantynivka
Kyiv • UNN
Rescuers eliminated the consequences of the Russian shelling of Kostyantynivka, which damaged 3 schools, 2 administrative buildings, 12 high-rise buildings, 2 private houses, 21 shops, 19 trade pavilions, a church and an infrastructure facility, and injured one man at the railway station.
Rescuers have eliminated the consequences of the enemy shelling of Kostyantynivka, UNN reports with reference to the Interior Ministry.
According to law enforcement officials, a total of 3 educational institutions, 2 administrative buildings, 12 high-rise buildings and 2 private houses, 21 shops and 19 trade pavilions, a church and an infrastructure facility were damaged as a result of the shelling.
