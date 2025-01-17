Rescuers continue searching for boy missing in water in Chernihiv region

The search for the boy who fell through the ice in the Sniv River a few days ago continues in Chernihiv region.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN.

Details

Four rescuers, one piece of equipment, a boat and one UAV are involved in the work. The search is complicated by strong currents, depth and poor visibility in the water - reports the SES.

AddendumAddendum

On January 7, a 66-year-old man and his 7-year-old grandson fell through the ice on the Sniv River in Chernihiv Oblast. Eyewitnesses heard cries for helpbut were unable to save them, and rescuers continue to search.

The next day, 19 rescuers with equipment and boats joined the search for the grandfather and grandson. They found only the body of a 66-year-old man.