Rescuers collected more than 2 kg of mercury that spilled from a training device at a university in Rivne

In the auditorium of one of the buildings of the National University of Water Management and Nature Management in Rivne, mercury leaked from a training device. The administration of the institution called rescuers to collect the potentially dangerous substance. This is reported by UNN with reference to the State Emergency Service in Telegram.

Details

Specialists in radiation, chemical and biological protection, after arriving at the educational institution, collected almost 2.3 kg of mercury.

The State Emergency Service reminded that mercury vapor is extremely toxic. Even small doses pose a threat to human health.

In case of mercury spill, you should immediately leave the premises where the leak occurred. Ventilate the room, but do not create a draft. You cannot collect mercury with a vacuum cleaner or broom, because they only spread mercury.

The liquid metal should be collected with a glass tube, syringe or on a sheet of paper. Then put the collected material in a tightly closed glass jar with water and give it to specialists.

Let us remind you

In Lviv, rescuers discovered 4 containers with 20 kilograms of mercury in a forest plantation. The dangerous substance was transferred to the department for emergency situations and civil protection of the population for further disposal.