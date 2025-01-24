Rescue operation after Russian attack in Kyiv region completed: Zelensky showed the consequences

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the attack of Russian troops on Kyiv region at night, saying that the rescue operation lasted until 9 a.m. and showing the consequences of the enemy attack, UNN reports.

Details

"Rescue operations continued throughout the night in Kyiv region after the Shaheda attack. Houses in Brovary and Glevakha were damaged. Unfortunately, three people were killed. My condolences to their families and friends. There are wounded, they are being provided with the necessary assistance. The rescue operation was completed only at 9 a.m.," Zelensky wrote on social media.

He expressed his gratitude to all our employees of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, medical workers, police officers and everyone who helps to save people.

"I also thank every leader, every country that is putting pressure on Russia to end this unprovoked and terrorist war. In particular, there must be responsibility for every component for the production of "shaheds" and missiles that are supplied in violation of sanctions. Russia would not be able to fight at all if the ability of Russian accomplices to assist this terror and assaults at the front was really limited," the President noted.

Three dead, a fire in a high-rise building: consequences of an enemy drone attack in Kyiv region