Trump has been criticized by Republicans for trying to derail the border deal on which aid to Ukraine depends. He responded

Republican Senator Mitt Romney has called Donald Trump's approach to derailing the Senate border deal with Mexico, which includes continued aid to Ukraine, "appalling.

UNN reports this with reference to CNN.

I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump. And the fact that he has told Republican senators and congressmen that he doesn't want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame it on Biden is really horrible - said Romney from Utah.

He acknowledged that there is a crisis at the border in the United States and that the American people are suffering as a result of what is happening at the border.

Someone is running for president not to try to solve the problem, not to say: "Hey, leave this problem alone." Don't solve it. Let me take responsibility for solving it later - Romney said.

According to Raw Story , Donald Trump responded on Truth Social to Romney, who criticized him for allegedly sabotaging the border deal in order to harm Joe Biden's re-election.

We need a strong, powerful and, in fact, "perfect" border, and if we don't get it, we'd better not sign the deal, even if it pushes our country to a temporary "closure" - Trump said.

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell tells the Republican Party that they are in a "difficult position" over the border and the Ukraine aid package.