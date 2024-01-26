ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Trump has been criticized by Republicans for trying to derail the border deal on which aid to Ukraine depends. He responded

Trump has been criticized by Republicans for trying to derail the border deal on which aid to Ukraine depends. He responded

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23340 views

President Trump has been criticized by Republicans, particularly Mitt Romney, for allegedly undermining the border deal with Mexico to blame Biden. The agreement provides for continued aid to Ukraine. In response, Trump has called for a "perfect" border, even if it means a temporary shutdown.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney has called Donald Trump's approach to derailing the Senate border deal with Mexico, which includes continued aid to Ukraine, "appalling.

UNN reports this with reference to CNN.    

I think the border is a very important issue for Donald Trump. And the fact that he has told Republican senators and congressmen that he doesn't want us to solve the border problem because he wants to blame it on Biden is really horrible

- said Romney from Utah.

 He acknowledged that there is a crisis at the border in the United States and that the American people are suffering as a result of what is happening at the border.  

Someone is running for president not to try to solve the problem, not to say: "Hey, leave this problem alone." Don't solve it. Let me take responsibility for solving it later

- Romney said.

According to Raw Story , Donald Trump responded on Truth Social to Romney, who criticized him for allegedly sabotaging the border deal in order to harm Joe Biden's re-election.

We need a strong, powerful and, in fact, "perfect" border, and if we don't get it, we'd better not sign the deal, even if it pushes our country to a temporary "closure"

- Trump said.

Addendum Addendum

US Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell tells the Republican Party that they are in a "difficult position" over the border and the Ukraine aid package. 

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

News of the World

