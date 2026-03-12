Representing US interests - Switzerland closed its embassy in Iran

Switzerland has temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran due to the war in the Middle East and increasing security risks for its diplomats. This embassy represents US interests in Iran, reports UNN with reference to CNN.

Details

The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that official Bern will continue to act as a mediator in communication between Washington and Tehran. They added that "the mandate of a third state, under which Switzerland represents US interests in Iran, can be exercised regardless of geographical location."

Additionally

Diplomatic relations between the US and Iran were severed in 1980 after the seizure of the American embassy in Tehran and the subsequent hostage crisis. Since then, Switzerland has acted as a protector of US interests.

A year before the hostage crisis, i.e., in 1979, the Islamic Revolution took place in Iran.

Recall

The Israeli army attacked an Iranian complex for developing explosives as part of the AMAD project.