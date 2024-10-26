Repeated explosions in Khmelnytsky region after Russian drone sighting
Kyiv • UNN
There were two explosions in Khmelnytsky region in the morning. The air force warned of a Russian drone moving from Zhytomyr region toward Starokonstantinov.
For the second time in the morning, explosions were heard in Khmelnytsky region after the Air Force warned of a Russian drone heading toward Starokonstantinov, UNN reports.
Details
Repeated sounds of explosions can be heard in Khmelnytsky region, Suspilne correspondents report.
Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force warned of a Russian drone in the region.
“An enemy UAV from Zhytomyr region is entering Khmelnytskyi in the direction of Starokostiantyniv,” the Ukrainian Armed Forces wrote on Telegram.
Earlier, explosions were heard in the region around 8:30.
