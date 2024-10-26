Missile strike on Dnipro: number of casualties grows, including children
Kyiv • UNN
A rocket attack in Dnipro killed two women and a 14-year-old girl and injured 20 people. Four children were among the victims, and civilian facilities and a medical facility were damaged.
In Dnipro , 20 people have been injured in a nighttime Russian missile attack, including two girls and a teenager, RMA head Serhiy Lysak said on Saturday, UNN reports.
There are already 20 victims in Dnipro. Among them are children: girls aged 8 and 16 and two 17-year-old boys. Only civilian objects were damaged
According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, two women and a 14-year-old girl were killed in the attack on Dnipro on the night of October 26. Four children were among the injured. Residential buildings, garages, cars, and a medical facility were damaged .