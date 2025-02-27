Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the need for medical re-examination of more than 1.5 million people who were recognized as "partially fit", UNN reports.

Today, according to the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, the estimated number of persons liable for military service who are required to undergo a medical re-examination is over 1.5 million - reported the General Staff.

Addendum

On February 12, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a law extending the deadline for a second medical examination for Ukrainian citizens who have been declared "partially fit for military service" until June 5, 2025.

Referrals for the military medical commission can be obtained in the Reserve+ mobile application.