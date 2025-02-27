Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

ukenru
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
05:54 PM • 45034 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 88227 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 114876 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Exclusive
“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 106948 views

"MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund

Exclusive
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention
February 27, 09:18 AM • 149907 views

Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth
February 27, 07:59 AM • 120262 views

EBRD has downgraded its forecast for Ukraine's economic growth

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: “Let Europe do it”
February 26, 05:49 PM • 135969 views

Trump on providing security guarantees for Ukraine: "Let Europe do it"

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal
February 26, 05:44 PM • 134005 views

The Cabinet of Ministers approved the signing of a subsoil agreement with the USA - Shmyhal

Exclusive
Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure
February 26, 04:41 PM • 127715 views

Can NACP confiscate property of Deputy Minister of Justice Haichenko? Expert opinion on the procedure

Exclusive
Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work
February 26, 02:30 PM • 124687 views

Showers, walks, breathing exercises: a psychologist tells how to relax after work

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Repeat MMC for partially fit: General Staff says over 1.5 mln people may pass through

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 26374 views

The General Staff announced the need for a medical re-examination for more than 1.5 million people liable for military service. The Verkhovna Rada extended the deadline for the second medical examination until June 5, 2025.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the need for medical re-examination of more than 1.5 million people who were recognized as "partially fit", UNN reports.

Today, according to the Unified State Register of Conscripts, Persons Liable for Military Service and Reservists, the estimated number of persons liable for military service who are required to undergo a medical re-examination is over 1.5 million

- reported the General Staff.

Addendum

On February 12, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine passed a law extending the deadline for a second medical examination for Ukrainian citizens who have been declared "partially fit for military service" until June 5, 2025.

Referrals for the military medical commission can be obtained in the Reserve+ mobile application.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

