Reparation loan: the NBU told about an innovative financial instrument

The head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, proposed using an innovative financial instrument — a reparation loan provided to Ukraine with international guarantees from Russian reserves in case of non-payment of reparations by Russia. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Thus, during the round table, the idea of a reparation loan was discussed-a long-term loan from Ukraine's partners with security in the form of the right of claim of Ukraine to Russia for the payment of reparations and under the guarantees of Russian reserves, which can be credited by creditors against Ukraine's obligations under the loan if Russia refuses to pay reparations - says Pyshnyi.

According to the head of the National Bank, such a mechanism is considered along with the idea of a loan secured by income from Russian assets, because it has certain advantages – flexible in implementation, understandable to policy makers and, according to many of them, less risky from a legal point of view.

"The fact that the expert community and politicians are now generating different ideas about financial engineering that are creative both from a legal and financial point of view is undoubtedly a positive trend. This proves that our international partners are focused on finding effective solutions to provide Ukraine with access to Russian assets," he added.

Recall

World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed his readiness to manage the G7 credit fund for Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets for non-military purposes, using the World Bank's experience in managing such donor funds.