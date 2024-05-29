Reparation loan: the NBU told about an innovative financial instrument

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 17061 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
01:58 PM • 90452 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 142030 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 146946 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241703 views
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241703 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 172404 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164033 views
February 28, 09:54 AM • 164033 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148095 views
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148095 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220835 views
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked
March 1, 09:59 AM • 46744 views

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

March 1, 09:59 AM • 46744 views
Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House
March 1, 10:44 AM • 65720 views

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

March 1, 10:44 AM • 65720 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 108213 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108213 views
Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

March 1, 11:59 AM • 37106 views
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'
March 1, 12:32 PM • 69700 views

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 69700 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 241703 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241703 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 220835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220835 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 207285 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 233277 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM • 220345 views

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 220345 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 17061 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 17061 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication
05:32 PM • 18149 views

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 18149 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus
04:47 PM • 24482 views

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 24482 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known
March 1, 11:06 AM • 108213 views

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 108213 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
March 1, 08:56 AM • 111959 views

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 111959 views
Reparation loan: the NBU told about an innovative financial instrument

Reparation loan: the NBU told about an innovative financial instrument

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19481 views

The head of the National Bank of Ukraine proposed an innovative mechanism of "reparation credit", in which Ukraine will receive long-term loans from partners with collateral in the form of claims of Ukraine for damages from Russia and guarantees from frozen Russian reserves, which will be used in the event of Russia's refusal to pay reparations.

The head of the National Bank, Andriy Pyshnyi, proposed using an innovative financial instrument — a reparation loan provided to Ukraine with international guarantees from Russian reserves in case of non-payment of reparations by Russia. He wrote about this on his Facebook page, reports UNN.

Thus, during the round table, the idea of a reparation loan was discussed-a long-term loan from Ukraine's partners with security in the form of the right of claim of Ukraine to Russia for the payment of reparations and under the guarantees of Russian reserves, which can be credited by creditors against Ukraine's obligations under the loan if Russia refuses to pay reparations 

- says Pyshnyi.

According to the head of the National Bank, such a mechanism is considered along with the idea of a loan secured by income from Russian assets, because it has certain advantages – flexible in implementation, understandable to policy makers and, according to many of them, less risky from a legal point of view.

"The fact that the expert community and politicians are now generating different ideas about financial engineering that are creative both from a legal and financial point of view is undoubtedly a positive trend. This proves that our international partners are focused on finding effective solutions to provide Ukraine with access to Russian assets," he added.

Recall

World Bank President Ajay Banga expressed his readiness to manage the G7 credit fund for Ukraine, secured by frozen Russian assets for non-military purposes, using the World Bank's experience in managing such donor funds.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

EconomyPolitics
world-bankWorld Bank
national-bank-of-ukraineNational Bank of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine
facebookFacebook

Contact us about advertising