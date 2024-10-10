Reminded of war crimes and ICC arrest warrant: Foreign Ministry makes statement on Putin's visit to Turkmenistan

Ukraine hopes that the leadership of Turkmenistan realizes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who has been issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation. This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding Putin's visit to Turkmenistan, UNN reports.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that this is just one of a number of crimes committed by the Kremlin's top brass.

"Putin and his henchmen are responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, murder, torture, rape, looting, shelling of civilian infrastructure and other atrocities committed by the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine. All of them must be brought to justice for the crimes committed against the Ukrainian people," the statement reads.

Right now, the Russian occupiers continue to carry out daily barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, causing the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the death of civilians, the Foreign Ministry reminded.

The Ukrainian diplomatic mission called on all countries that value human life, international law, and the UN Charter to refrain from holding joint events with Putin, who has unleashed a war in Europe on a scale unprecedented since World War II and whose hands are covered in blood.

"We call on all states and international organizations to make every effort to effectively implement the Peace Formula as the only effective way to end Russian aggression and restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and on the European continent," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Context

On October 11, Putin is scheduled to visit Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the prominent Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi.