Reminded of war crimes and ICC arrest warrant: Foreign Ministry makes statement on Putin's visit to Turkmenistan

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 46120 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 101228 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 163541 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135968 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 142022 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138522 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 180496 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112012 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 171377 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104718 views

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140778 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140608 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 91191 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 108152 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 110277 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 163541 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 180496 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 171377 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198788 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187792 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 140608 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140778 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145917 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137385 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154320 views
Reminded of war crimes and ICC arrest warrant: Foreign Ministry makes statement on Putin's visit to Turkmenistan

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24338 views

Ukraine calls on countries to refrain from joint activities with Putin because of his war crimes. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs reminds of the Kremlin's responsibility for aggression and calls for support for the Peace Formula.

Ukraine hopes that the leadership of Turkmenistan realizes that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is a war criminal who has been issued an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court for the illegal forced transfer of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation. This is stated in a statement by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding Putin's visit to Turkmenistan, UNN reports.

The Foreign Ministry emphasizes that this is just one of a number of crimes committed by the Kremlin's top brass.

"Putin and his henchmen are responsible for the crime of aggression against Ukraine, war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide, murder, torture, rape, looting, shelling of civilian infrastructure and other atrocities committed by the Russian occupiers on the territory of Ukraine. All of them must be brought to justice for the crimes committed against the Ukrainian people," the statement reads.

Right now, the Russian occupiers continue to carry out daily barbaric attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, causing the destruction of civilian infrastructure and the death of civilians, the Foreign Ministry reminded.

The Ukrainian diplomatic mission called on all countries that value human life, international law, and the UN Charter to refrain from holding joint events with Putin, who has unleashed a war in Europe on a scale unprecedented since World War II and whose hands are covered in blood.

"We call on all states and international organizations to make every effort to effectively implement the Peace Formula as the only effective way to end Russian aggression and restore a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in Ukraine and on the European continent," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Context

On October 11, Putin is scheduled to visit Turkmenistan to participate in an international forum dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the prominent Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi.

Antonina Tumanova

WarPolitics
ministerstvo-zakordonnykh-sprav-ukrainaMinistry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
united-nationsUnited Nations
turkmenistanTurkmenistan
ukraineUkraine

