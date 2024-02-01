Remains of those killed in the crash of the IL-76 near Belgorod identified in Russia

Russia claims to have received genetic analyses of the remains of the victims of the IL-76 crash near Belgorod. The seized body fragments allegedly belong to 74 people, among whom, according to the Russian Federation's Investigative Committee, are Ukrainian prisoners of war, members of the occupying country's military police and members of the Russian crew, UNN reports.



The results of genetic examinations made it possible to draw an unequivocal conclusion that the recovered body fragments belonged to 6 crew members, 3 military police officers and 65 Ukrainian servicemen, - informs the IC of the Russian Federation in its Telegram.

The Russian investigation allegedly had genetic profiles of all Ukrainian prisoners on board the IL-76, as samples of biological material were taken from Ukrainians during the detention.

Recall

In Russia, a criminal case was opened over the crash of an Il-76 airplane in the Belgorod region.

The head of Ukraine's Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Russia has not provided sufficient evidence to support its claims about who was on board the IL-76 military transport plane that crashed near Belgorod.

During the recent exchange of servicemen , there were no fighterswho were planned to be returned on January 24, but were not due to the crash of a Russian IL-76 aircraft.