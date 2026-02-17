Remains of legendary guerrilla priest Torres identified in Colombia 60 years after his death

$43.100.11
51.130.09
ukenru
February 16, 05:19 PM • 11200 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 20025 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
February 16, 02:18 PM • 18531 views
Number of road accidents in Ukraine doubled in 5 hours amid bad weather, reaching 785 casesPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 30881 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 12:57 PM • 26717 views
World, Technology, and Politics Reboot - February 17 Solar Eclipse in Aquarius
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 47449 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
February 16, 09:37 AM • 26228 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 29517 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicionPhoto
February 16, 12:16 AM • 35524 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 38232 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
0m/s
79%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 11582 views
Three-year-old girl from Ukraine found in Moldova after abductionFebruary 16, 05:34 PM • 4070 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 10672 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 5888 views
Ukrainian detained in Croatia with half a million euros hidden in car09:44 PM • 5998 views
Publications
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 10694 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 22163 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 30881 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 47449 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 82057 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Rafael Grossi
Jeffrey Epstein
Gavin Newsom
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Iran
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorce11:14 PM • 1418 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 5920 views
Richard Gere tenderly congratulated his wife and appeared with his children in rare footageVideoFebruary 16, 05:06 PM • 11597 views
Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke's daughter secretly married a musicianFebruary 16, 01:26 PM • 22117 views
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brandFebruary 16, 01:45 AM • 28439 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
MIM-104 Patriot
Series

Remains of legendary guerrilla priest Torres identified in Colombia 60 years after his death

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Colombia's State Service for the Search for Missing Persons has confirmed the identification of the remains of Camilo Torres Restrepo, a Catholic priest and ideologue of "liberation theology." He died in 1966 and will be reburied on the grounds of the National University of Colombia in Bogotá.

Remains of legendary guerrilla priest Torres identified in Colombia 60 years after his death

The Colombian State Search Unit for Missing Persons (UBPD) has officially confirmed the identification of the remains of Camilo Torres Restrepo, a Catholic priest and ideologist of "liberation theology" who died in 1966. Reuters reports this, writes UNN.

Details

The search team used secret military archives and DNA expertise, comparing samples of the found bones with the genetic material of the deceased's father. The identification process became an important step in the framework of peaceful settlement and restoration of historical justice for more than 135,000 people who went missing during decades of civil conflict.

The complex path of identification and the role of military archives

Camilo Torres was killed in February 1966 during his first battle as part of the ELN ("National Liberation Army") rebel group. His body was secretly buried by the military in an unmarked grave in a cemetery in Bucaramanga to prevent the creation of a pilgrimage site for his followers. Only through access to classified military justice records and the efforts of forensic experts was it possible to locate the burial site and conduct an exhumation, which ended with the final confirmation of his identity on the eve of the 60th anniversary of his death.

Return to Bogotá and commemoration

In recent days, Torres' remains were handed over to activist priest Javier Giraldo, who represents the interests of the family and those affected by the conflict. It is planned that Camilo Torres will be reburied on the territory of the National University of Colombia in Bogotá, where he once worked as a chaplain and founded the country's first faculty of sociology. This decision was supported by President Gustavo Petro, who called Torres a symbol of the struggle for social justice, who must now find peace in his homeland.

After 60 years of uncertainty, the search team found and identified Father Camilo Torres, providing conditions for his dignified reburial. This is not just a forensic fact, but the completion of a long chapter in our history

– said UBPD director Luz Janeth Forero.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyNews of the World
Skirmishes
Gustavo Petro
Colombia