Released servicemen are going to be compensated for unused vacations: the Rada supported the draft law for the second time

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

Servicemen dismissed during martial law will receive compensation for unused days of annual, additional and social leave. 311 deputies voted for the relevant bill.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the draft law on compensation for unused vacations for military personnel in the second reading.

This was announced by People's Deputy Oleksiy Honcharenko in Telegram on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

From now on, military personnel who are dismissed from service during martial law will be able to receive monetary compensation for all unused days of annual, additional and social leave. This is a step towards justice: if a person was unable to exercise their right to rest due to the war, the state must compensate for it.

According to Honcharenko, 311 voted "for".

Recall

On March 13, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted in the first reading a draft law that provides compensation for military personnel for unused vacation days during mobilization. 

Yana Sokolivska

PoliticsFinance
Oleksiy Goncharenko
Verkhovna Rada
