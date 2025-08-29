Relaxation of security rules at US airports: no more need to remove shoes

$41.260.06
12:28 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildrenPhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
08:48 AM
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
August 29, 06:38 AM
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
August 29, 06:25 AM
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
August 29, 05:00 AM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate Catastrophe
August 29, 04:11 AM
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia
August 29, 04:31 AM
Ukrainian soldier survived torture by occupiers in Donetsk region: details of another Russian war crime
10:34 AM
Over 60 Ukrainian prisoners of war identified in a penal colony in Chechnya: what is known about their fate
10:52 AM
General Staff on the phalanges of fingers of Ukrainian soldiers handed over by Wagner mercenaries: negotiation processes are underway
11:34 AM
Publications
Instead of development - inaction: how state institutions undermine the future of aviation
12:47 PM
Action "Table of Remembrance": thousands of establishments and military units commemorate fallen defenders of Ukraine
12:35 PM
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
12:28 PM
Investing in handbags: why Hermès and Chanel are more profitable than stocks on the exchangePhoto
Exclusive
12:17 PM
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhotoAugust 29, 05:00 AM • 43495 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th place
01:11 PM
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloring
August 27, 03:52 PM
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationship
August 27, 12:36 PM
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TV
August 27, 09:48 AM
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagement
August 27, 09:12 AM
Relaxation of security rules at US airports: no more need to remove shoes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 734 views

American passengers may not remove their shoes during airport security checks. Authorities are also discussing easing restrictions on carrying liquids and removing laptops.

Relaxation of security rules at US airports: no more need to remove shoes

American passengers can finally breathe a sigh of relief – for the first time in almost 20 years, travelers will no longer have to remove their shoes when going through airport security. In addition, authorities are preparing to review restrictions on carrying liquids in hand luggage. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

For many people, security checks have long become a symbol of excessive bureaucracy: queues, removed sneakers, and favorite shampoo thrown away. All this was introduced after the September 11 attacks and attempts to blow up planes in the 2000s.

The changes may seem minor, but together they will significantly affect passenger comfort

- explained Adam Stahl, acting deputy head of the TSA.

The possibility of allowing larger volumes of liquids on board, as well as abandoning the mandatory removal of laptops from bags, is currently being discussed. A program has already been launched in test mode that allows individual international transit passengers to avoid repeated checks.

Former TSA head John Pistole reminded that all restrictions once had real reasons: "The threats are real, the stakes are high."

However, the authorities have now decided that it is time to make flights more convenient, especially ahead of major international events – the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.

Trump takes on architecture and wants to make it "beautiful again" through classics: the president brings Washington style back to government buildings8/29/25, 2:28 PM • 1498 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldOur people abroad
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States