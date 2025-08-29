Relaxation of security rules at US airports: no more need to remove shoes

American passengers can finally breathe a sigh of relief – for the first time in almost 20 years, travelers will no longer have to remove their shoes when going through airport security. In addition, authorities are preparing to review restrictions on carrying liquids in hand luggage. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

For many people, security checks have long become a symbol of excessive bureaucracy: queues, removed sneakers, and favorite shampoo thrown away. All this was introduced after the September 11 attacks and attempts to blow up planes in the 2000s.

The changes may seem minor, but together they will significantly affect passenger comfort - explained Adam Stahl, acting deputy head of the TSA.

The possibility of allowing larger volumes of liquids on board, as well as abandoning the mandatory removal of laptops from bags, is currently being discussed. A program has already been launched in test mode that allows individual international transit passengers to avoid repeated checks.

Former TSA head John Pistole reminded that all restrictions once had real reasons: "The threats are real, the stakes are high."

However, the authorities have now decided that it is time to make flights more convenient, especially ahead of major international events – the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2028 Olympic Games.

